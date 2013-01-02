Porter County Waste Reduction District offers recycled paint program

A can of quality paint from any retailer can cost up to $30 or more, but through a program with the Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District, residents and local businesses can purchase paint for almost a tenth of the cost.

Therese Davis, executive director for the district, said she has met with City of Hobart Public Works Director John Dubach and recycling clerk Kelly Kirkilewski, who have agreed to renew the intergovernmental pact between the two counties on making recycled latex paint available for purchase for $3 per gallon to private residents and businesses.

The paint is free to non-profits and government agencies.

Davis said she hopes more county residents become aware of this program.

“Everybody benefits from it,” she said. “It saves valuable resources and keeps landfill costs down.”

The recycled paint can be purchased at the City of Hobart Department of Public Works, 340 S. Shelby Street on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Residents can drop off cans of unused surplus latex paint at the department between 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays.

Oil-based paint and latex paint generated by businesses are not accepted.

Paint is collected and mixed together at the Public Works Department’s recycling facility. The product ends up typically as a grayish or beige color and can be used as a primer. Purchasers can also take it to a paint store to be tinted a different color for a nominal fee.

“The people who use it, love it,” said Kirkilewski. “We have a lot of repeat customers.”

Since the pact first began in June 2012, Porter County residents have recycled 812 gallons of latex paint and have purchased 213 gallons from the program, Davis said.

Through the agreement, the district pays back the City of Hobart for any recycled paint that is not used. It’s a minor cost to the district, Davis said, which receives its funding from the state, not the county’s tax dollars.

County Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney, D-South, who sits on the District board said the program is “fantastic.”

“You can save a lot of money by using it and it really is a good product,” she added. “I’m glad to see (the paint) go someplace else instead of a landfill.”

County employees have used the service to save on costs – free to them – instead of hitting taxpayer’s pocketbooks. Michelle Smith, business director for the Memorial Opera House, said she will use the paint for the Opera House’s theatrical productions, one of the many ways the venue is trimming its budget this year.

“It’s amazing for us to have. We’ll use it whenever we can,” Smith said.

The intergovernmental agreement between the district and the City will continue through the end of the year.

Individuals or businesses interested in purchasing paint should call the City of Hobart at (219)-942-6121 to check the products availability.

Davis said the City of Hobart Public Works Department will have quantities of paint available for purchase at the Northwest Indiana Earth Day Celebration on April 20 at the Porter County Expo Center and will have collections at various Porter County household hazardous waste events throughout the year.