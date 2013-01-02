Porter County Waste Reduction District offers recycled paint program

A can of quality paint from any retailer can cost up to $30 or more, but
through a program with the Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction
District, residents and local businesses can purchase paint for almost a
tenth of the cost.
Therese Davis, executive director for the district, said she has met with
City of Hobart Public Works Director John Dubach and recycling clerk Kelly
Kirkilewski, who have agreed to renew the intergovernmental pact between the
two counties on making recycled latex paint available for purchase for $3
per gallon to private residents and businesses.
The paint is free to non-profits and government agencies.
Davis said she hopes more county residents become aware of this program.
“Everybody benefits from it,” she said. “It saves valuable resources and
keeps landfill costs down.”
The recycled paint can be purchased at the City of Hobart Department of
Public Works, 340 S. Shelby Street on Mondays through Fridays between the
hours of 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Residents can drop off cans of unused surplus latex paint at the department
between 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 to 11:45 a.m.
Saturdays.
Oil-based paint and latex paint generated by businesses are not accepted.
Paint is collected and mixed together at the Public Works Department’s
recycling facility. The product ends up typically as a grayish or beige
color and can be used as a primer. Purchasers can also take it to a paint
store to be tinted a different color for a nominal fee.
“The people who use it, love it,” said Kirkilewski. “We have a lot of repeat
customers.”
Since the pact first began in June 2012, Porter County residents have
recycled 812 gallons of latex paint and have purchased 213 gallons from the
program, Davis said.
Through the agreement, the district pays back the City of Hobart for any
recycled paint that is not used. It’s a minor cost to the district, Davis
said, which receives its funding from the state, not the county’s tax
dollars.
County Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney, D-South, who sits on the District
board said the program is “fantastic.”
“You can save a lot of money by using it and it really is a good product,”
she added. “I’m glad to see (the paint) go someplace else instead of a
landfill.”
County employees have used the service to save on costs – free to them –
instead of hitting taxpayer’s pocketbooks. Michelle Smith, business director
for the Memorial Opera House, said she will use the paint for the Opera
House’s theatrical productions, one of the many ways the venue is trimming
its budget this year.
“It’s amazing for us to have. We’ll use it whenever we can,” Smith said.
The intergovernmental agreement between the district and the City will
continue through the end of the year.
Individuals or businesses interested in purchasing paint should call the
City of Hobart at (219)-942-6121 to check the products availability.
Davis said the City of Hobart Public Works Department will have quantities
of paint available for purchase at the Northwest Indiana Earth Day
Celebration on April 20 at the Porter County Expo Center and will have
collections at various Porter County household hazardous waste events
throughout the year.