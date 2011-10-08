Porter County ranks 20th most healthy in Indiana, Lake 81st

Porter County is, on balance, one of the marginally healthier counties in Indiana.

Lake County, not so much.

Those are the conclusions of an annual report released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. That report—available at www.countyhealthrankings.org—analyzes numerous indices for every county in the nation, then ranks that county within the state.

Porter County is ranked 20th of Indiana’s 92 counties. Lake County, 81st. LaPorte County, 69th.

Selected results (Porter=P, Lake=L, LaPorte=La, Indiana=I, national benchmark=NB).

•Adult smoking: 22 percent (P), 26 percent (L), 25 percent (La), 24 percent (I), 13 percent (NB).

•Adult obesity: 30 percent (P), 34 percent (L), 31 percent (La), 31 percent (I), 25 percent (NB).

•Excessive drinking: 18 percent (P), 18 percent (L), 19 percent (La), 16 percent (I), 7 percent (NB).

•Sexually transmitted infections: 137 (P), 461 (L), 218 (La), 351 (I), 92 (NB).

•Teen birth rate: 22 (P), 45 (L), 49 (La), 41 (I), 21 (NB).

•Uninsured: 14 percent (P), 17 percent (L), 16 percent (La), 17 percent (I), 11 percent (NB).

•Preventable hospital stays: 88 (P), 96 (L), 78 (La), 76 (I), 47 (NB).

•Diabetic screening: 82 percent (P), 79 percent (L), 86 percent (La), 83 percent (I), 90 percent (NB).

•Pemature death: 6,617 (P), 8,810 (L), 8,541 (La), 7,520 (I), 5,317 (NB).

•Poor or fair health: 12 percent (P), 18 percent (L), 16 percent (La), 16 percent (I), 10 percent (NB).

•Low birth rate: 7.1 percent (P), 10 percent (L), 9.5 percent (La), 8.3 percent (I), 6 percent (NB).

•High school graduation: 90 percent (P), 83 percent (L), 89 percent (La), 86 percent (I).

•Unemployment: 7.9 percent (P), 9.9 percent (L), 10.4 percent (La), 9.0 percent (I).

•Children in poverty: 14 percent (P), 30 percent (L), 26 percent (La), 23 percent (I), 14 percent (NB).

•Children in single-parent households: 27 percent (P), 41 percent (L), 37 percent (La), 32 percent (I), 20 percent (NB).

•Inadequate social support: 18 percent (P), 23 percent (L), 20 percent (La), 20 percent (I), 14 percent (NB).

•Violent crime rate: 190 (P), 421 (L), 197 (La), 327 (I), 66 (NB).

The healthiest county in Indiana is Hamilton, in the central part of the state. The unhealthiest, Scott, in the extreme southeast corner.

The national benchmark is considered to be the 90th percentile in any given index, that is to say, only 10 percent of reporters “are better,” according to the study.