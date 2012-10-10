Porter County parks offer full schedule of autumn activities

The Porter County park system has announced autumn activities at four county parks. Register for programs by calling 219-465-3586. For more information, visit www.portercountyparks.org

Camp FUNset Fall Camp: Kids are invited to Sunset Hill Farm County Park to enjoy their fall break with nature hikes, games, arts and crafts and much more during this day camp. The Camp FUNset Fall Camp will take place on Thursday, Oct. 25, and Friday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost of the camp is $40. For more information, or to register, contact Camp FUNset Director Katie Rizer at 219-309-0680 or krizer@porterco.org.

Winter Lights Night: Families from all over Northwest Indiana come to Sunset Hill Farm County Park to kick off the holiday season with Winter Lights Night, which will take place this year on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. The festival costs just $5 per car and features amazing light displays, a firework show, a visit with Santa, an art show, crafts and much more.

Seasonal Home Maintenance:

They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This free workshop will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m., and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Program Center. Purdue Extension of Porter County will present ideas for regular seasonal home maintenance that prevents major repairs from being required later.

Creepy Creativity: All skill levels are welcome to attend this youth art class on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Sunset Hill Farm County Park and create a Halloween art project under the guidance of an experienced instructor. The cost of the class is $8, and a painting surface will be provided by the instructor.

Brincka Cross Gardens Fall Symposium: Take advantage of all that Brincka Cross Gardens has to offer and learn about a plethora of topics related to this amazing property during this workshop on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be tours and educational sessions covering art, gardening history and natural design principles. The cost of this program is just $5 per person.

Paddle to Dunn’s Bridge: Enjoy a day of boating along the Kankakee River on Sunday, Oct. 21. This paddle will cover a little more than eight miles, launching at English Lake and ending at Dunn’s Bridge in Kouts. The event will feature a catered tailgate picnic followed by a short drive to view migrating Sandhill Cranes. This event involves a shuttle between the launch and takeout sites. RSVP is required. To RSVP or for more information, visit www.nwipa.org or e-mail nwipa@nwipa.org.

M is for Music: Kids five years old and younger, and their families, will enjoy a musical story, craft and activity during this fun and interactive program at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 E. Furness Road in Pine Township, on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. The cost for this class is $5 per family. Parents as Teachers of Porter County will lead the program. For more information, or to register, visit www.patpc.org

Cal Trail Treasures: The Calumet Trail runs along the edge of the Indiana Dunes, and natural beauty abounds on all sides. Meet Naturalist Beth Hudick on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. for this free program. Hike along this hidden gem and discover all that it has to offer. For more information, call 219-309-0680 or e-mail bhudick@porterco.org.

Yoga Mediation Wellness Retreat: Come to Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 E. Furness Road in Pine Township, for this relaxing retreat on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. This program will focus on the health of both the mind and the body, and will be led by an experienced instructor. The cost of this program is $35.

Strength Yoga: Enjoy a one-hour yoga class at Sunset Hill Farm County Park every Tuesday from Sept. 4 to Oct. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. Tammy Zack, an experienced yoga instructor, will lead the class that focuses on overall body strength. All skill levels are welcome. When weather permits, this program will take place outside the Program Center, located just south of the parking lot. The cost for the program is $7 per class.

Storybook Trail: This FREE activity runs year round at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. Enjoy reading, exercising and family time by walking along the trail and stopping at each page to find out what happens next. A suggested movement will also be listed. The trail begins on the path by the playground, south of the parking lot. Stories change every month. This program is open to the public and no registration is necessary.

Open Art Studio with Acrylics: All skill levels are welcome to attend this weekly adult art class and create a project of their choice under the guidance of an experienced instructor. Classes take place every Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park Program Center. Cost is $5 if students bring their own painting surface, or $10 if a surface is provided by instructor.

