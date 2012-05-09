Porter County needs election workers

Porter County Commissioner John Evans, R-North, on Tuesday announced that
poll workers are needed to work at precinct polling places throughout the
county for the Nov. 6 Indiana General Election.
“Poll workers are critical to the honest and fair election process,” stated
Evans. “It is a great way to fulfill an important civic responsibility AND
make a little extra money.”
If you or someone you know is interested in working on Election Day as a
poll worker, please call 219-465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican
position or 219-465-3496 to be assigned to a Democrat position. The pay
range for the day is between $110 to $135, plus a meal allowance.
All poll workers must attend a training class. Interested persons can work
in their own local precinct if positions are still open, or they can work
any precinct in the county. Applicants MUST be residents of Porter County.
“High school students ages 16 and over are also welcomed,” explained Evans,
adding that they will have to obtain an excused absence from their school
office.
“This is an excellent opportunity for our young people to learn more about
the election process, and most area schools will work with their students to
grant the necessary absence.”