Porter County needs election workers

Porter County Commissioner John Evans, R-North, on Tuesday announced that poll workers are needed to work at precinct polling places throughout the county for the Nov. 6 Indiana General Election.

“Poll workers are critical to the honest and fair election process,” stated Evans. “It is a great way to fulfill an important civic responsibility AND make a little extra money.”

If you or someone you know is interested in working on Election Day as a poll worker, please call 219-465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican position or 219-465-3496 to be assigned to a Democrat position. The pay range for the day is between $110 to $135, plus a meal allowance.

All poll workers must attend a training class. Interested persons can work in their own local precinct if positions are still open, or they can work any precinct in the county. Applicants MUST be residents of Porter County.

“High school students ages 16 and over are also welcomed,” explained Evans, adding that they will have to obtain an excused absence from their school office.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our young people to learn more about the election process, and most area schools will work with their students to grant the necessary absence.”