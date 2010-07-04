Porter County drainage project to host forums for public input

Porter County officials have announced the county will soon be holding public forums to identify drainage issues and flooding within the unincorporated areas of the county. The forums are to “kick off” the public information portion of the countywide drainage plan to relieve flooding and develop a long-term plan to reduce stormwater flooding in the county.

Officials are encouraging Porter County citizens to participate in the study by giving input on flooding problems they have experienced. The drainage project committee will use the input to develop an assessment report and conduct site visits.

A set of four public forums will be held in the upcoming weeks. The first will be held on Thursday, April 22 at the Porter County Expo Center (215 East Division Rd., Valparaiso). A second will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at Boone Grove High School Cafeteria (260 South CR 500 West, Valparaiso). A third will be held on Thursday, April 29 at the South Haven American Legion (429 West CR 750 North, Valparaiso). The fourth public forum will be held on Monday, May 3 at the Westchester Library Service Center (100 West Indiana Ave., Chesterton).

All forums will take place from 5-8 p.m. Participants may arrive at any time to speak with a Porter County representative in an informal one-on-one setting.

“We’re going to try to make the meetings as convenient and accessible as we possibly can. It’s going to be more of an open house setting,” said Drainage Project Manager Dave Burrus.

Residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas can also plan on receiving a Stormwater Flooding Questionnaire Form in the mail in the next few days. Further information on the public forums will also be included with the form.

“We want to get the word out about the questionnaires so it won’t be a surprise and the citizens can understand its importance,” said Burrus.

The questionnaire may be mailed back or dropped off at the Porter County Plan Commission office inside the Porter County Administration Center (155 Indiana Ave., Suite 304, Valparaiso, IN, 46383). Form responses can also be e-mailed to pcstormwater@dlz.com

or faxed at (866)-616-6242. The questionnaires can also be accepted at any one of the public forums.

Posted 4/7/2010