Porter County Council sets schedule for 2013 budget sessions

The Porter County Council has announced the official dates set for its
annual duty in setting the county’s budget for next year.
All sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Commissioners’ Chambers at
the county administration building (155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso), unless
noted otherwise.
First reading of all the proposed 2013 budgets will be held on Tuesday, Aug.
28.
Thursday, Aug. 30 will be second reading on the budgets for the
Commissioners 130, 911 General Fund and Rainy Day Fund, the Prosecutor’s
office and associated budgets, the Sheriff’s Department, the County Jail and
its associated budgets.
Tuesday, Sept. 4 will be second reading on the County Commissioners CEDIT
Plans, CCD Fund budgets, Emergency Medical Services budget, the County Jail
Rainy Day fund and associated budgets.
Monday, Sept. 10 will be second reading on the budgets for the Public
Defender’s office, the Circuit and Superior Courts, the County Clerk and
associated budgets, Adult Probation, Juvenile Probation, Juvenile Detention
and associated budgets, and Voters Registration.
Thursday, Sept. 13 will be second reading on the budgets for the Assessor,
the Auditor, Veteran Services, County Parks, Extension Office, Visitors
Commission, Coroner, County Treasurer, Animal Shelter, Information and
Technology Services, County Recorder, Portage Assessor, Soil and Water,
Weights and Measures, Portage Assessor, Jail Bond, Opportunity Enterprises,
Porter-Starke, and Family & Youth Services Bureau.
Monday, Sept. 17 will be second reading on the budgets for the Highway
Department and associated budgets, Porter County Municipal Airport, Plan
Commission, Memorial Opera House, Expo Center, Emergency Management Agency,
Hazardous Substance, Surveyor, Drainage Board, Health Department and
associated budgets, and Recycling and Waste District.
Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 5:00 p.m. will be review of the proposed 2013 municipal
budgets which includes all township trustees, towns and cities, libraries
and conservancy districts in the county. The council will also review the
budget for the Valparaiso School Corporation and the West Porter Twp. Fire
Protection District.
Tuesday, Oct. 2 will be review of the 2013 Porter County Budgets and
Employee Salary Ordinance.
The final reading and adoption of the budgets and the salary ordinance is
scheduled tentatively for Thursday, Oct. 11.