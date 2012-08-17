Porter County Council sets schedule for 2013 budget sessions

The Porter County Council has announced the official dates set for its annual duty in setting the county’s budget for next year.

All sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Commissioners’ Chambers at the county administration building (155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso), unless noted otherwise.

First reading of all the proposed 2013 budgets will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Thursday, Aug. 30 will be second reading on the budgets for the Commissioners 130, 911 General Fund and Rainy Day Fund, the Prosecutor’s office and associated budgets, the Sheriff’s Department, the County Jail and its associated budgets.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 will be second reading on the County Commissioners CEDIT Plans, CCD Fund budgets, Emergency Medical Services budget, the County Jail Rainy Day fund and associated budgets.

Monday, Sept. 10 will be second reading on the budgets for the Public Defender’s office, the Circuit and Superior Courts, the County Clerk and associated budgets, Adult Probation, Juvenile Probation, Juvenile Detention and associated budgets, and Voters Registration.

Thursday, Sept. 13 will be second reading on the budgets for the Assessor, the Auditor, Veteran Services, County Parks, Extension Office, Visitors Commission, Coroner, County Treasurer, Animal Shelter, Information and Technology Services, County Recorder, Portage Assessor, Soil and Water, Weights and Measures, Portage Assessor, Jail Bond, Opportunity Enterprises, Porter-Starke, and Family & Youth Services Bureau.

Monday, Sept. 17 will be second reading on the budgets for the Highway Department and associated budgets, Porter County Municipal Airport, Plan Commission, Memorial Opera House, Expo Center, Emergency Management Agency, Hazardous Substance, Surveyor, Drainage Board, Health Department and associated budgets, and Recycling and Waste District.

Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 5:00 p.m. will be review of the proposed 2013 municipal budgets which includes all township trustees, towns and cities, libraries and conservancy districts in the county. The council will also review the budget for the Valparaiso School Corporation and the West Porter Twp. Fire Protection District.

Tuesday, Oct. 2 will be review of the 2013 Porter County Budgets and Employee Salary Ordinance.

The final reading and adoption of the budgets and the salary ordinance is scheduled tentatively for Thursday, Oct. 11.