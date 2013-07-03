Porter County Council delays meetings to comply with open door law

The state’s open door law prohibited the Porter County Council from meeting on Wednesday.

Soon after canceling their meetings Tuesday because of dangerous road conditions due to snow, members of the Council rescheduled their executive session for 5 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a public budget workshop at 5:30 p.m., said Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd.

However, it was determined, Rivas said, that the make-up meeting would not be permissible under state statute that decrees notice of “any meetings, executive sessions, or any rescheduled or reconvened meeting, shall be given at least forty-eight (48) hours before the meeting.”

The Council today announced both the budget meeting and the executive session will be this Monday, March 11, with the original start times of 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The executive session, which is closed to the public, regards the hiring of a budget and finance specialist who will work in the Council’s office.

Posted 3/7/2013