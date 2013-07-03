Porter County Council delays meetings to comply with open door law

The state’s open
door law prohibited the Porter County Council from meeting on Wednesday.
Soon after
canceling their meetings Tuesday because of dangerous road conditions due to
snow, members of the Council rescheduled their executive session for 5 p.m.
on Wednesday followed by a public budget workshop at 5:30 p.m., said Council
President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd.
However, it was
determined, Rivas said, that the make-up meeting would not be permissible
under state statute that decrees notice of “any meetings, executive
sessions, or any rescheduled or reconvened meeting, shall be given at least
forty-eight (48) hours before the meeting.”
The Council
today announced both the budget meeting and the executive session will be
this Monday, March 11, with the original start times of 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The executive
session, which is closed to the public, regards the hiring of a budget and
finance specialist who will work in the Council’s office.
Posted 3/7/2013