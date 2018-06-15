Porter County Animal Shelter to hold its first summer day camps July 30 to August 1

The Porter County Animal Shelter has announced its first ever Kids Summer
Day Camp for children who love animals or are interested in learning about
animal welfare.
There will be three separate camp sessions at the Shelter, each targeted to
a specific age group.
The July 30 Day Camp is for students entering first, second and third
grades. The campers will learn about animal shelters, the proper care of
animals, and the importance of being kind to animals. The session will
include crafts, lesson plans, demonstrations, and interaction with Shelter
animals.
The July 31 Day Camp is for students entering fourth, fifth, sixth and
seventh grades. The campers will learn about animal shelters, proper care of
animals, the importance of being kind to animals and spay/neuter programs.
The session will include crafts, lesson plans, demonstrations, and
interaction with Shelter animals.
The August 1 Animal Advocates Day Camp is for children from 12 to 15 years
old. The campers will receive in-depth training about animal advocacy
including a behind the scenes tour of the Shelter. The campers will learn
about different animal related careers and explore animal welfare issues.
The session will include lesson plans, activities, interaction with Shelter
animals and a meet and greet with professionals in animal related careers.
The camp sessions will be led by Kate Vanderlin, community outreach
coordinator for the Shelter. In addition to her background in animal care
and shelter management, Vanderlin holds a degree in education and has
professional training in humane education. Chaperones will aid in
supervision of the Day Campers.
All Day Camp sessions will be held at the Porter County Animal Shelter, the
hours for each session will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. A lunch will be
provided. All children successfully completing a day camp session will
receive a free Porter County Animal Shelter t-shirt.
Enrollment is limited to 24 children for each camp session, and campers will
be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Parents/guardians must
complete a registration/liability waiver form, and pre-pay a non-refundable
$40 registration fee before their child can be accepted for enrollment.
Registration deadline is July 15. Registration/waiver forms are available at
the Porter County Animal Shelter, 2056 Heavilin Rd. in Valparaiso, or can be
downloaded at this link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/kwx7fhcxbbj7qef/Kids%20Day%20Camp%20Registration%20Form.pdf.
For questions or more information, please contact Kate Vanderlin at 465-3550
or via email at kvanderlin@porterco.org.
The mission of the Porter County Animal Shelter is to promote and encourage
the adoption of abandoned or surrendered animals.
The Shelter is open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
from Noon until 6 p.m., and on Wednesday and Thursday from Noon until 8 p.m.
The Shelter is closed to the public on Mondays.