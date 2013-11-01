Park board member confirms south county park in the works

It’s been on the
wish lists of many folks south of Division Road for years, but thanks to a
retiring county commissioner it looks as if the dream of having an active
recreational park in south Porter County will become a reality.
Towards the end
of Thursday’s County Park Board meeting, board member and Craig Kenworthy
confirmed comments made earlier this week by County Council member Jim
Polarek, R-4th, that a group of officials who hail from south county have
for the last few months been looking for land parcels available for
recreational baseball/softball and soccer fields.
Kenworthy who
resides in Morgan Twp. said he, Polarek, Park Board member Ruth Jarnecke of
Kouts, County Council member Sylvia Graham, D-At Large, and new South County
Commissioner Laura Blaney have had good luck in locating a section of land
and are currently in negotiations with a landowner on acquiring an
undisclosed property.
Kenworthy said
it will be “a very, very nice park” and he expects the deal to be made
sometime around March or April, when he can share more about what the plans
are.
The effort began
when the group wanted to fulfill a “parting request” made by Carole Knoblock,
who retired from the south county commissioner seat this year, to have a
spot where local residents can have a place to play sports and enjoy outdoor
recreation.
The only county
park south of Division Road is Dunn’s Bridge along the Kankakee River
southeast of Kouts. The other parks – Sunset Hill Farm, Brincka-Cross
Gardens, and the Calumet Trail – are located in Duneland.
Although not
giving specifics, Kenworthy said the eyed property has reclaimed natural
land and would also have some passive features like walking trails.
“It’s an
incredible dream. It will enhance the quality of life immensely,” said
Kenworthy.
He added that
the Parks Foundation has given its nod toward the project and County
Commis-sioner President John Evans, R-North, is willing to put up money for
a land appraisal to be done.
Parks supporters
Herb and Charlotte Read said they welcome the concept of having an active
park in south Porter County and further encouraged the board to consider
looking for land to acquire along the Kankakee River for passive recreation.