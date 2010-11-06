Medical park adjacent to future Porter hospital to be unveiled

Developers welcome the public to attend a presentation at the Evelyn Bay Coffee Company on Thursday, June 24, where they will discuss their visions for the proposed 80-acre medical park to be located on the western boundary of the future Porter Hospital site on the Northwest corner of U.S. 6 and Ind. 49 in Liberty Twp.

Pat Kleihege of Great Lakes Development, one of the developers involved in the project, said the presentation will be done in a manner similar to a town hall meeting and encourages neighboring residents to attend. The developers will be on hand to answer questions residents may have.

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Residents can attend at any point throughout the presentation.

The Evelyn Bay Coffee Company is located at 3400 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso.

Plans for the development include a medical office complex west of the hospital that will accommodate hospital physicians. The site may also include a series of lifestyle residencies for seniors. A proposed entryway will serpentine through the property off of U.S. 6.

The property is to complement the hospital, developers have said.