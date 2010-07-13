Liberty Township medical campus on plan commission agenda

The Porter County Plan Commission board will meet on Wednesday at the Porter County Administration at 6:30 p.m.

St. Andrews LLC has requested multiple rezonings for 99.5 acres that lie immediately west of the future hospital site in Liberty Twp. on the corner of U.S. 6 and Ind. 49.

The case will be presented by attorney Todd Leeth of Hoeppner, Wagner and Evans.

Plans for the site were unveiled by planners Great Lakes Development and Lannert Group last month during a presentation to get feedback from neighboring residents. The southernmost 13 acres near the U.S. 6 entranceway is proposed for High Intensity Commercial (CH). About 45 acres will be petitioned to be rezoned as Office and Technology (OT) where the proposed medical campus will sit.

The northern sections of the site have been set aside for age-restrictive housing units for senior citizens. One section the developers are asking to rezone as Two-family Residential (R3) that will allow the builders to develop a variety of different residency styles. The northernmost area petitioned to be rezoned as Multiple-family Residential (R4) will include assisted living facilities developers have said.

The existing site is currently zoned as a Single Family Residential District (R1).

Also on the agenda, the commission under new business will hold a discussion on the amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance Landscaping Standards.

The commission will also visit two old business items. The Church of Jesus Christ on 339 W. CR 400N in Union Twp. will see if the commission will grant its request to rezone 5.3 acres from Rural Residential to Institutional.

Another item the commission will hear under old business is a request for extension of secondary plat for Phase 2 of Prairie Landings subdivision in Porter Twp. The case had been continued from the May 12 plan commission meeting.

The county administration building is located at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso. The plan commission will meet in the commissioners’ chambers, Suite 205.