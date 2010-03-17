Injured county officer not getting full pay; elected officials differ over why

It’s unclear how it happened, but it indisputably has happened, that a
Porter County Sheriff’s Police officer injured in the line of duty has been
placed on Worker’s Compensation and is currently receiving two-thirds of his
salary.
That, despite a Sheriff’s Merit Board policy which explicitly states that an
officer injured in the line of duty “is entitled to sick leave with full pay
and benefits for a period of one full year from the date of his disability.”
Sheriff Dave Lain says that Merit Board policy is trumped by Porter County
Council policy and that—sometime in the last two years—the County Council
replaced the Merit Board policy on disability with one requiring an injured
officer to be put on Worker’s Comp.
Auditor Jim Kopp—who cuts the checks to all county employees—says that he is
only implementing a policy which was communicated to him by then County
Council President Bob Poparad, D-1st.
Poparad says that—while he is philosophically opposed to the Merit Board
policy, on the ground that it’s unfair to other county workers injured on
the job—he communicated no such thing to Kopp and that he simply hasn’t the
authority, on his own, to reverse, overturn, or ignore Merit Board policy.
Current County Council President Dan Whitten, D-at large, says that he is
unalterably opposed to an injured officer’s being put on Worker’s Comp and
will do everything in his power to see that the Merit Board’s policy is
applied retroactively to the officer in question.
Past County Council Attorney Dave Hollenbeck and current one Scott McClure
did not return calls to the Chesterton Tribune, which has been unable
to determine (1) when exactly the Merit Board policy on disability was last
in effect, and (2) how that policy came to be not in effect.
On Aug. 28, 2009, Officer Roger Bowles sustained a serious injury to his leg
while scuffling with a suspect who had taken his Taser. Bowles was placed on
Worker’s Comp per the County Council policy, Lain told the Tribune,
missed some work, and was then put on light duty, a PCSP policy under which
officers “can be at work, be productive, and contribute to the department”
and earn their regular salary.
Bowles was in fact about ready to return to active duty when some “more
tests” were conducted, Lain said. But the results of the tests were not good
and Bowles has been forced “to start from square one, medically speaking,”
meaning that professionally speaking he’s been placed once again on Worker’s
Comp.
What about the explicit Merit Board policy? “A couple of years ago the
Porter County Council came to us and indicated that, since the county’s been
paying into Worker’s Comp, any officer injured on the job needs to go on
Worker’s Comp,” Lain said.
“I disagreed and cited Merit Board rules,” Lain noted. But those rules are
more like intra-departmental regulations and are not binding on the County
Council, he said. “We can put anything into the Merit Board rules but the
County Council doesn’t have to abide by them. That was the end of the
discussion. We didn’t have any relief.”
Kopp, for his part, gave this account. “We were told that all county
employees got Worker’s Comp,” he said. “Bob Poparad told me that, when he
was president of the council.”
In any case, Kopp added, “if you pay people for hours they have not worked,
it’s approaching ghost payroll. All other county employees have to go on
Worker’s Comp. What’s fair for one is fair for everyone.”
At the moment, Kopp also said, there is no “vehicle” anyway in the county’s
legal apparatus to pay an officer his full wage while he’s off the clock
convalescing. “I can’t find one and no one else knows of any vehicle. I’m
trying to find a way to make Roger Bowles whole but it will take a
resolution or ordinance from the County Commissioners.”
Poparad, however, states absolutely and unequivocally that at no time did he
give Kopp such marching orders, and that more to the point he simply could
not have done so. “I did not change that policy. I do not have the authority
to change that policy, despite all the misinformation out there.”
Any change in Merit Board policy, Poparad said, must been approved by the
Merit Board itself, the Sheriff, and the County Council acting in unison.
Whitten—who is himself a former police officer—appears not to care too
terribly much why Bowles, at this point, is on Worker’s Comp. He just wants
the officer off it and right now. “It seems asinine to me that a police
officer who’s injured in the line of duty should have to go home and not be
able to make his mortgage payment. When a police officer, who’s not in law
enforcement for the money, is asked to defend your life and property and in
doing so is hurt, how could you possibly want him to lose his house, his
livelihood? I’m not going to allow it.”
Whitten has accordingly directed a memo to Kopp instructing him to follow
the Merit Board policy on disability. “I was under the impression that fixed
the problem,” he said. “We don’t have to get into philosophy. Just follow
the Merit Board rule. I’m not going to let this go.”
“I can’t imagine the other side of the argument,” Whitten said. “You expect
a guy to take a risk and he’s injured and then you say ‘Hey buddy, you’re on
your own.’ I’m really angry what they did to this guy. I want it fixed. I
won’t rest until it’s fixed.”