After deadline Tuesday, the Porter County Commission told the Tribune it has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. this evening.

On the agenda was a pair of requests by St. Andrew’s Development and Family Express proposing a fuel/convenient store at 77 East U.S. Highway 6 near the new hospital.

The plan commission will meet next on Wednesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Porter County Administration Building.