Forums over, drainage study turns to officials for comments

The Porter
County Drainage Board is a first stop on the list of various county boards
and municipalities that will be consulted for the countywide comprehensive
study to improve drainage dilemmas in afflicted areas.
Anthony Kenning
of DLZ Indiana, one of the consulting engineering firms the county has
selected for the project, said at this morning’s drainage board meeting that
the study has been successful so far after a series of four public forums to
receive information. The information will be used as data to analyze and
prioritize areas that hit hardest by drainage or flooding woes.
Kenning said
over 250 Porter County residents attended one of the four forums. The areas
most frequently addressed were around Duck Creek, Lake Eliza in Porter Twp.,
and others in the Valparaiso Lakes Area.
Kenning said he
will be talking with city and town engineers throughout Porter County next
and asked if drainage board members had any specific concerns they would
like to address. Members of the board felt it would be best to speak with
Kenning one-on-one.
The board
eventually decided that a workshop would be the best to air their issues.
The workshop is planned for next Monday, May 17, at 8:30 a.m. in the Porter
County Administration Building. The members include board president Dave
Burrus, South County Commissioner Carole Knoblock, Harvey Nix of the Soil
and Conservation District, Ed Gutt of Liberty Twp., Russell Pumroy of
Pleasant Twp., along with County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke.
“I understand
we’re looking for ways to prevent future problems. That is really
important,” said Gutt.
Burrus said the
workshop will be open to the public.
Kenning said
besides the forums, more than 1,200 questionnaires have been turned in by
citizens that will be included in the data and mapping portion of the study.
Breitzke commented that not all the returned questionnaires addressed
concerns, but of those who responded without concerns, some indicated other
places they believed were to have experienced drainage problems.
Also, Kenning
said the firms and drainage study committee will be receiving the first
images as a pilot program of the LIDAR mapping project next month that is
being done by GRW Engineering. Aerial photography of the county was done
earlier in April. Kenning said the pilot images, which will be mapped in
one-foot contours, will include a good portion of the Portage area.
With the pilot
program, the drainage study committee will be able to determine if the
photographs are to their approval and will receive additional images
intermediately. The images are expected to be completed and ready for use in
September.
In other matter,
Gutt addressed a concern regarding the wetland areas around the proposed
hospital site in Liberty Township that will be built on the Northwest corner
of U.S. and Ind. 49. The lake located behind the hospital to the north is
connected to the Damon Run Conservancy District.
Gutt said there
are additional tributaries that empty into the Damon Run Conversancy
District which is not completely regulated and therefore the county may not
be able to legally access some of the areas. It has not been determined yet
what utility provider the hospital will be choosing, either the Chesterton
Utility or Damon Run Conservancy which eventually empties into Portage.
The site plans
for the hospital are to go before the Porter County Plan Commission at their
meeting on Wednesday.
Also this
morning, the board awarded of $6,400 bid to KNL Excavating of Kouts to clear
the ditch located along the railroad crossing at CN 900N and Meridian Road.
Work will begin sometime in the summer. The ditch contains several drains in
that area, Burrus said.