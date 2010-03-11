Fall property tax installment due to county by November 10

The Porter County Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners the second or fall installment of the 2010 tax bills are due to the treasurer’s office by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Those who complete their payments by the deadline will not face penalties.

Taxpayers have several payment options according to the treasurer’s office. Bills can be paid in person at the treasurer’s office located on the ground floor of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso). Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed on holidays.

Taxpayers can also pay by mail. If you wish to mail your payment in, please address them to Porter County Treasurer, P.O. Box 11357, South Bend, IN, zip code – 46634. The payment must be postmarked by Nov. 10, 2010. Just in case a cancelled check isn’t enough, please place a self-address stamped in the payment and the treasurer’s office will forward your receipt.

As of this year, taxpayers have the option to pay their bill online by visiting the county’s Web site, www.porterco.org. Click on Tax Web Site and Information under the GREEN Tax Information area on the right of the Web page.

Those paying online for the first time are asked to please read the General Information and then click on the graphic tutorial to learn about the site. Please print the information to keep for reference, then click on the Take Me to The Public Access Tax Information Site.

Taxpayers can also print a bill from the Web site. The process is discussed in the tutorial.

Web site users have until noon on Nov.10 to pay their bill online in order to avoid penalties. A receipt will be given through e-mail to those who include their e-mail addresses.

The treasurer’s office also asks those who had their properties on the recent Tax Sale list, either sold or not sold, to NOT pay their taxes online. If you were on the Tax Sale list, please call the county auditor’s office at (219)465-3449.