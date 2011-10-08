Facing deficit County Council adding more meetings to work on budgets

Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said the board will get
an early start on working out the 2014 budgets.
At its meeting Thursday, the Council scheduled a budget workshop session for
Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. to have all county department heads state
their needs and their wants.
The Council will try to meet twice a month from now on, one meeting
specifically for budgets as well as keeping on with their regular meetings
every fourth Tuesday of the month.
“We are going to keep those lines of communication open. We have a lot of
things we would like to get worked out,” Rivas said.
Rivas told the Tribune the county will see a shortfall of almost $10
million in its property tax levy due to caps. He said there “will have to be
cuts made” this year and the Council will have to decide what the County’s
priorities are.
Part of the discussions will be how to appropriate county economic
development income tax money which the Council is currently discussing with
the County Commissioners, who have the responsibility to develop plans to
use CEDIT. Rivas said some of the CEDIT money that had been withheld in last
fall’s budget session could be restored at the Council’s meeting on
Wednesday, March 20.
County Commissioner John Evans, R-North, has said numerous times since
January that the Commissioners can’t pay companies for services or make
purchases until CEDIT has been approved by the Council.
In a related matter, the Council voted 6-0 to hire a full-time budget and
financial specialist who will work in its office to keep Council. The annual
salary was approved at $40,000. The specialist will assist the Council by
examining line items in every County budget.
Five candidates were interviewed by the Council in executive session after
the regular meeting Tuesday.
Absent from the meeting Tuesday was Council member Dan Whitten, D-At Large.
TQM fund
accounting
As the meeting wound down, Council member Robert Poparad, D-At Large, made a
motion to transfer the $1 million-plus funds in the County Auditor’s
non-reverting fund set up for use by the Total Quality Management team into
unallocated funds.
Poparad said he had concerns after reading news articles of the auditor,
County Treasurer, and County Assessor’s discussions with the Portage
Redevelopment Commission to lease space at the new University Center located
on Central Avenue to start a two-year pilot program involving all three
offices and the Portage Twp. assessor to offer joint services.
The lease is being negotiated for a little more than $7,000 per month and
once the pilot program sunsets, the County will have to determine if it
wants to continue the satellite site based on its performance. Poparad said
that this would make the Council appear to be “the bad guy” if it had to
shut the site down after two years because the County did not have the
money.
County Auditor Robert Wichlinski said the pilot program hasn’t been decided
on yet because there is legislation moving through the Indiana Assembly that
may rule on how the fund should be used. The fund was established by a
Council vote in spring 2011 to streamline the property tax billing and
collection process supported by funds from homestead credit violations.
The money amassed in the non-reverting fund has occasionally been a point of
dispute over who should have oversight, which is why new language in the
statute may call for more accountability for the fund. With the money in its
unallocated funds, Poparad said the Council will know how that money is
being spent.
Poparad said he doesn’t think the intent of the legislation was to have the
money expended as the auditor sees fit and said he would like the money go
back to the municipalities.
Poparad’s motion to transfer the money failed to capture a majority vote.
Voting to transfer were Poparad, Council members Karen Conover, R-3rd, and
Sylvia Graham, D-At Large. Against the motion were Council members Rivas,
Jim Biggs, R-1st, and Jim Polarek, R-4th.
The Council agreed to table the discussion until its next meeting.
Wichlinski did agree to Poparad’s request to provide him with all accounting
activity in the fund. Since TQM was created, Wichlinski has provided the
Council with monthly reports regarding the fund and said he has tried to be
as transparent as possible.
Wichlinski said Poparad is the Council liaison for auditor’s office and he
can look at the accounts whenever he wants to.
Jail funds for
Porter-Starke
Meanwhile,
another split vote resulted in an appropriation of $68,000 for Porter-Starke
Services’ chemical and addition program at the jail as requested by Sheriff
David Lain, 5-1.
This is the same
fund Lain said has seen a dip in funding because the State Board of Accounts
told the County it had to change the way it collects inmate booking fees. An
inmate has to be convicted in order for the booking fee of $25 to be
processed.
Lain and Council
Attorney Scott McClure both said they were confident that the fund will
catch and become self-sustaining but requires a buffer in the meantime.
The lone
dissenting vote came from Polarek who said he didn’t agree to giving
Porter-Starke more money because the County already gives them an annual
subsidy of $1 million.
Also, the
Recorder’s office was allowed, on a 6-0 vote, to restore their salaries to
the approved 2012 level out of the Recorder’s non-reverting
self-perpetuation fund.
The council also
approved new salaries at the County Expo Center, $37,000 for an event
planner and $34,000 for its administrative assistant.
Expo Center
Director Ken Blaney said the administrative assistant was originally shared
between the Expo and the Memorial Opera House splitting the $34,000. Changes
by the Commissioners last year allowed the Expo to have full use of the
administrative assistant. The event planner was being paid close to $36,000
last year in hourly pay, he said.