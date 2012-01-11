County Treasurer Bucko reminds property tax bills due on November 13

The Porter County Treasurer’s office will be accepting payments for the fall installment on property tax bills from now until the deadline on Nov. 13.

Treasurer Mike Bucko encourages taxpayers to pay early by mail to beat the deadline for Real Estate, Personal and Mobile Home taxes in order to avoid incurring penalties.

Payments by mail must be post-marked by Nov. 13 to be considered on time.

There is also the option to pay online by E-Check at www.porterco.org. Click on “Pay Your Tax Bill” located on the right side of the webpage. Enter your Duplicate Number from your tax bill. If you do not have your Duplicate Number, change the drop down from “Pay Your Bill” to “General Search”, select “Last Name” and enter your last name only.

While paying online, read all instructions. Only enter your Bank Routing Number and Bank Account Number when prompted, do not include your check number. When asked to enter your zip code for verification, use the first five digits of the zip code from the mailing address on your tax bill.

Online payment confirmation e-mails dated Nov. 13 up to 11:59:59 p.m. will be considered on time. Payment by free E-Check and credit cards, that have a 2.5 percent fee by the service provider, will be on time if paid before midnight on Nov. 13.

Over the counter payments at the Treasurer’s office will be on-time if paid at the counter by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. The Treasurer’s office is located in Suite 209 of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso) and is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and Veteran’s Day on Monday, Nov. 12.

Bucko said taxpayers can put their payment in the lobby’s Red Top Drop Box if desired. Envelopes will be available for payments. Those using the drop box are asked to bring a self-addressed stamped envelope and put it inside the payment envelope for a mailed receipt.

If paying by mail, be sure to include your tax remittance coupon to Porter County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2150, Valparaiso, IN 46384-2150. The canceled checks can serve as receipts for taxes. Receipts are also available online at www.porterco.org. Post-dated checks will be returned to taxpayers and late penalties will apply if payments are then received late.

Bucko said those who need a voluntary tax payment budget for their 2013 taxes should call the Treasurer’s office at (219)-465-3470 in early December for consultation.