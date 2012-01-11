County Treasurer Bucko reminds property tax bills due on November 13

The Porter County Treasurer’s office will be accepting payments for the fall
installment on property tax bills from now until the deadline on Nov. 13.
Treasurer Mike Bucko encourages taxpayers to pay early by mail to beat the
deadline for Real Estate, Personal and Mobile Home taxes in order to avoid
incurring penalties.
Payments by mail must be post-marked by Nov. 13 to be considered on time.
There is also the option to pay online by E-Check at www.porterco.org. Click
on “Pay Your Tax Bill” located on the right side of the webpage. Enter your
Duplicate Number from your tax bill. If you do not have your Duplicate
Number, change the drop down from “Pay Your Bill” to “General Search”,
select “Last Name” and enter your last name only.
While paying online, read all instructions. Only enter your Bank Routing
Number and Bank Account Number when prompted, do not include your check
number. When asked to enter your zip code for verification, use the first
five digits of the zip code from the mailing address on your tax bill.
Online payment confirmation e-mails dated Nov. 13 up to 11:59:59 p.m. will
be considered on time. Payment by free E-Check and credit cards, that have a
2.5 percent fee by the service provider, will be on time if paid before
midnight on Nov. 13.
Over the counter payments at the Treasurer’s office will be on-time if paid
at the counter by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. The Treasurer’s office is located in
Suite 209 of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave.,
Valparaiso) and is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except
for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, and Veteran’s Day on Monday, Nov. 12.
Bucko said taxpayers can put their payment in the lobby’s Red Top Drop Box
if desired. Envelopes will be available for payments. Those using the drop
box are asked to bring a self-addressed stamped envelope and put it inside
the payment envelope for a mailed receipt.
If paying by mail, be sure to include your tax remittance coupon to Porter
County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2150, Valparaiso, IN 46384-2150. The canceled
checks can serve as receipts for taxes. Receipts are also available online
at www.porterco.org. Post-dated checks will be returned to taxpayers and
late penalties will apply if payments are then received late.
Bucko said those who need a voluntary tax payment budget for their 2013
taxes should call the Treasurer’s office at (219)-465-3470 in early December
for consultation.