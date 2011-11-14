County to host open house for watershed drainage studies Tuesday

Porter County planning officials and consultants will be available to discuss preliminary work that is being done on five projects of the county’s comprehensive drainage study list.

Members of the public are invited to speak on concerns or address questions regarding projects to mitigate drainage woes on the Damon Run Watershed, the Bernhard-Koeselke Ditch in Westchester Twp., Brown Ditch in Pine Twp., Duck Creek in Union Twp. and Smith Ditch in Valparaiso. The five are taken from the study’s Top 10 priority list.

The open house will take place inside the commissioners’ chambers of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso) from 5 to 7 p.m. A short presentation of each project will be given by consultants DLZ Indiana, SEH and GAI starting at 5:30.

County representatives and consultants will provide the most current information about the floodplain studies with displays for the public to view.

Property owners, developers, realtors, engineers and surveyors are urged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about watershed studies being conducted.

County Drainage Board President Dave Burrus, who is also leading the comprehensive study, said engineering detail work is being conducted for all the projects and is expected to wrap-up by the end of the year. Remedial work may not begin until after 2012.

The county received a $100,000 matching grant from the Lake Michigan Coastal Program to progress on the five projects.

Along with the public open house, the grant requires the county to further investigate the quality of water in the drains.