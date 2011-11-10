Porter County Auditor Bob Wichlinski, Assessor Jon Snyder and Treasurer Mike
Bucko will be hosting a series of “Let's Talk Taxes” town hall meetings
throughout Porter County in the coming weeks. The meetings will be an
opportunity for citizens to become informed and ask questions of their three
elected officials.
Topics will include how your tax bill is calculated, available tax
exemptions, how and when to file a tax appeal, paying and appealing online
and how the tax caps are affecting individuals, schools and government.
A brief presentation will be followed by an open question and answer
session. The three officials and their support staff will be available
following the program to address specific taxpayer needs. “Let's Talk Taxes”
is a component of the Total Quality Management program the three elected
officials launched in the spring with the support of the Porter County
Council and Porter County Board of Commissioners. “We're eager to bring
county government to the citizen's front porch,” auditor Bob Wichlinski
said. “We hope everyone will plan to attend.”
For more information, contact Wichlinski at 465-3350 or auditor@porterco.org.
“Let’s Talk Taxes” Schedule
6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Wheeler High School
6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Portage High School East
6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Boone Grove High School
6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Chesterton Middle School Auditorium
6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Ben Franklin Middle School
6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Morgan Twp. High School