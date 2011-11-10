Porter County Auditor Bob Wichlinski, Assessor Jon Snyder and Treasurer Mike Bucko will be hosting a series of “Let's Talk Taxes” town hall meetings throughout Porter County in the coming weeks. The meetings will be an opportunity for citizens to become informed and ask questions of their three elected officials.

Topics will include how your tax bill is calculated, available tax exemptions, how and when to file a tax appeal, paying and appealing online and how the tax caps are affecting individuals, schools and government.

A brief presentation will be followed by an open question and answer session. The three officials and their support staff will be available following the program to address specific taxpayer needs. “Let's Talk Taxes” is a component of the Total Quality Management program the three elected officials launched in the spring with the support of the Porter County Council and Porter County Board of Commissioners. “We're eager to bring county government to the citizen's front porch,” auditor Bob Wichlinski said. “We hope everyone will plan to attend.”

For more information, contact Wichlinski at 465-3350 or auditor@porterco.org.

“Let’s Talk Taxes” Schedule

6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at Wheeler High School

6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Portage High School East

6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Boone Grove High School

6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 at the Chesterton Middle School Auditorium

6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Ben Franklin Middle School

6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Morgan Twp. High School