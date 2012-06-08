County meeting on future of Sunset Hill Park Wednesday

The Porter County Parks and Recreation Department will host a public meeting and open house at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road in Liberty Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Design alternatives for several areas of Sunset Hill Farm County Park will be presented and discussed.

Areas that will be discussed include the campground, community garden, trails and more.

The meeting will take place in the Maintenance Building, located east of the main parking lot.

For more information, call 219-465-3586.