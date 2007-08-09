County Council to mull using $1 million of hospital interest for radio systems

The Porter County Council on Tuesday will be asked to draw money from the
interest accumulated from the sale of Porter Hospital.
Since 2007, the fund has grown close to $10 million and $985,520 of that was
tagged by the county board of commissioners last Tuesday for the purpose of
purchasing upgrades to the radio and pager systems for 17 of the county fire
departments.
Tapping into the fund would require majority votes from both the board of
commissioners and the council.
All three commissioners approved the measure at their June 19 meeting when
E-911 Communications Director John Jokantas and representatives from
Motorola Solutions advised that the purchase was necessary to comply with
federal requirements placed on bandwidth for communication channels. All
public safety response systems will need to be operating at 12.5 kHz by
2013.
This is the first time the county has considered an amount of this size from
the interest fund. Commissioner President John Evans, R-North, called for
his board to make the request to the council feeling public safety would be
appropriate use of the money.
Next on the agenda in a related matter is for the council to consider an
ordinance to transfer unallocated county economic development income tax (CEDIT)
funds to rainy day funds for E-911 to cover budget shortfalls.
From the commissioners, the council will also hear a request for an addition
of $50,000 to its unemployment fund to cover expenses for the remainder of
the year. A transfer of $4,258 to cover Worker’s Comp audit premium
invoices.
Also, the council will hear a trio of requests for additional expenditures
for the County Animal Shelter. To purchase more cleaning supplies, the
Shelter requests an additional of $7,000. An additional of $3,000 is to
cover additional education costs for the Shelter director, assistant
director and animal caretaker and another additional of $6,000 is being
sought for legal services. The Shelter and Animal Control advisory boards
are represented by local attorney Chris Buckley.
Another request for attorney services is being made by the County Drainage
Board which requests a transfer of $1,332 for additional fees due to a
lawsuit involving the board.
The county parks department requests an additional of $15,000 to its
equipment fund for the purchase of an additional tractor for mowing,
maintenance and activities.
County Assessor Jon Snyder requests the council approve a job description to
appoint one of his staff to be the group leader for his personal property
division.
The County Convention, Recreation and Visitors Commission requests an
additional of $100,000 to contractual services for a 100 percent
reimbursable grant from the Department of Transportation to purchase signage
for the regional trail network. Communities will pay the PCCRVC for signage
which will then pay the vendors and then is reimbursed by INDOT. The
communities will then be reimbursed by the tourism commission.
Also on the agenda is a report from council attorney Scott McClure.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. inside the commissioners’ chambers (Room
205) of the county administration building located at 155 Indiana Ave. in
Valparaiso.