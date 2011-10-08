It all begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Porter County Council will meet inside the Commissioners’ Chambers of the county administration center to start its yearly task of determining next year’s county budget.

The council will start out by giving a First Reading of all budgets -- the County’s General Fund (with an estimated budget of $47 million), and funds to community services such as Family Youth Services Bureau ($690,000), Opportunity Enterprises ($914,250), Council on Aging ($287,500) and Porter Starke ($2,083,752).

After first reading, the public will be given its one opportunity to make comments on the budgets.

Second readings for county budgets start on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with a review of the Commissioners General Fund budget, 911 General Fund and Rainy Day funds, the Prosecutor’s office and associated budgets, the Sheriff’s Department, the County Jail and related budgets.

The county administration building is located at 155 Indiana Avenue, Valparaiso.

49 corridor CEDIT money on agenda

The council will then commence with its monthly regular meeting after their budget tasks.

Council members will review requests for transfers and additional appropriations from various departments.

The County Board of Commissioners are requesting roughly $400,000 to replenish some of the $742,409 in CEDIT (county economic development income tax) funds that were approved by the council 5-2 late last month for the Ind. 49 utility corridor project.

The council, under a motion by member Jim Biggs, R-1st, voted to take the money out of the commissioners’ own CEDIT account largely apportioned for drainage projects rather than the fund that was created by the board specifically for the corridor project.

Commissioner President John Evans, R-North, initially objected to the move but the council reassured him that he could come back to get the allocated money refunded if needed.

Other highlights on the council’s Tuesday agenda include a $250,000 addition request from the County Auditor’s office to add to the fuel fund account as the remaining balance is only $1,000 for the rest of the year.

The Highway Department has requested two additionals, one is $20,000 for overtime pay for workers called out for storm damages and further road construction and another for $600,000 for funds needed to purchase bridge package and construction installation for the Evergreen Bridge project over Willowcreek Rd. in Portage.

Public Safety Data Tech is asking for a $30,000 additional to fund a shortfall due to having to pay a maintenance contract that was previously paid by the commissioners.

The county’s Circuit Courts are seeking an additional of $4,000 and a transfer of $4,200 needed to cover part-time staffing through the end of 2012.

The County Assessor is requesting a number of transfers totaling nearly $50,000 to help cover costs of contracts and additional PTABOA meetings.