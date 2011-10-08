It all begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Porter County Council will meet inside the Commissioners’ Chambers of
the county administration center to start its yearly task of determining
next year’s county budget.
The council will start out by giving a First Reading of all budgets -- the
County’s General Fund (with an estimated budget of $47 million), and funds
to community services such as Family Youth Services Bureau ($690,000),
Opportunity Enterprises ($914,250), Council on Aging ($287,500) and Porter
Starke ($2,083,752).
After first reading, the public will be given its one opportunity to make
comments on the budgets.
Second readings for county budgets start on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with a
review of the Commissioners General Fund budget, 911 General Fund and Rainy
Day funds, the Prosecutor’s office and associated budgets, the Sheriff’s
Department, the County Jail and related budgets.
The county administration building is located at 155 Indiana Avenue,
Valparaiso.
49 corridor
CEDIT money on agenda
The council will then commence with its monthly regular meeting after their
budget tasks.
Council members will review requests for transfers and additional
appropriations from various departments.
The County Board of Commissioners are requesting roughly $400,000 to
replenish some of the $742,409 in CEDIT (county economic development income
tax) funds that were approved by the council 5-2 late last month for the
Ind. 49 utility corridor project.
The council, under a motion by member Jim Biggs, R-1st, voted to take the
money out of the commissioners’ own CEDIT account largely apportioned for
drainage projects rather than the fund that was created by the board
specifically for the corridor project.
Commissioner President John Evans, R-North, initially objected to the move
but the council reassured him that he could come back to get the allocated
money refunded if needed.
Other highlights on the council’s Tuesday agenda include a $250,000 addition
request from the County Auditor’s office to add to the fuel fund account as
the remaining balance is only $1,000 for the rest of the year.
The Highway Department has requested two additionals, one is $20,000 for
overtime pay for workers called out for storm damages and further road
construction and another for $600,000 for funds needed to purchase bridge
package and construction installation for the Evergreen Bridge project over
Willowcreek Rd. in Portage.
Public Safety Data Tech is asking for a $30,000 additional to fund a
shortfall due to having to pay a maintenance contract that was previously
paid by the commissioners.
The county’s Circuit Courts are seeking an additional of $4,000 and a
transfer of $4,200 needed to cover part-time staffing through the end of
2012.
The County Assessor is requesting a number of transfers totaling nearly
$50,000 to help cover costs of contracts and additional PTABOA meetings.