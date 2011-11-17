County Animal Shelter closed through next week to eradicate disease

The Porter County Commissioners on Wednesday said the county’s Animal Shelter will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28 for workers to try to stop the spread of parvovirus that has stricken a few of the dogs housed there.

Shelter Director Kristina Montgomery last Thursday informed the Animal Shelter Advisory Board an outbreak of the virus was confirmed at the shelter resulting in the euthanization of three dogs.

After a new case was discovered earlier this week, the commissioners as a part of protocol ordered the shelter to be closed while staff can clean the building and cages to make sure no other dogs contract the disease, said Commissioner President John Evans.

Fellow Commissioner Nancy Adams said the shelter should reopen Nov. 28, that would give staff adequate time to make sure the disease is eradicated.

“We’re bleaching and cleaning to get rid of it. This is how it would go with every animal shelter that has the virus,” she said. “Rather than close for two days, were going to be closed for a whole week to make sure we get rid of it.”

No animals will be adopted or accepted until the shelter reopens.

Animal Control services will still be in operation since it operates out of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department rather than the shelter.