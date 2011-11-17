County Animal Shelter closed through next week to eradicate disease

The Porter County Commissioners on Wednesday said the county’s Animal
Shelter will be closed until Monday, Nov. 28 for workers to try to stop the
spread of parvovirus that has stricken a few of the dogs housed there.
Shelter Director Kristina Montgomery last Thursday informed the Animal
Shelter Advisory Board an outbreak of the virus was confirmed at the shelter
resulting in the euthanization of three dogs.
After a new case was discovered earlier this week, the commissioners as a
part of protocol ordered the shelter to be closed while staff can clean the
building and cages to make sure no other dogs contract the disease, said
Commissioner President John Evans.
Fellow Commissioner Nancy Adams said the shelter should reopen Nov. 28, that
would give staff adequate time to make sure the disease is eradicated.
“We’re bleaching and cleaning to get rid of it. This is how it would go with
every animal shelter that has the virus,” she said. “Rather than close for
two days, were going to be closed for a whole week to make sure we get rid
of it.”
No animals will be adopted or accepted until the shelter reopens.
Animal Control services will still be in operation since it operates out of
the Porter County Sheriff’s Department rather than the shelter.