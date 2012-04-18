Commissioners using late CEDIT money to cover E911 deficit

Conservancy fees
on tax bills should be looked at, Evans says
Meanwhile, after
a favorable vote to rezone the Valparaiso Lakes Area Conservancy District,
Evans expressed annoyance at having conservancy district fees placed on
Porter County Tax bills and seemed to push for conservancy districts to
collect their fees on their own.
Admitting a
commissioners’ meeting was probably not the right time or place to sound
off, Evans said he feels having the amounts appear on county property bills
gives taxpayers the false impression that the county is the body charging
those fees when “it has nothing to do with the county.” He said the county’s
auditor office has to figure the fees -- which include charges on water,
sewage and drainage -- and collect the money with no reimbursement from the
county’s eight conservancy districts.
“We get nothing,
not a nickel from any of these,” Evans said. “We need to look at this. I
think they need to be responsible for collecting their own fees.”
He said other
items that appear on the bottom left of county tax bills like the Recycling
and Waste Reduction District fees should remain on there because that money
helps pay the county treasurer’s office for tax collection services.
Residents have
complained that property taxes are too high, Evans said, and conservancy
district heads are not making the effort to distinguish how much of the
total amount is district fees.
County Plan
Commission Director Robert Thompson told the commissioners he had
investigated the matter a few years ago and said the county is “limited to
what it can do” since the state would need to give its consent for
conservancy district fees to go on title paperwork signed by new developers.
In other news:
• Bids were
opened and received for the county highway department to use liquid asphalt
material and the Porter County Sheriff’s Police which was given permission
by the commissioners to purchase two new vehicles from Lakeshore Ford in
Burns Harbor.
Tom Henderson,
logistics captain for PCSP, put forth a recommendation to purchase a Sedan
for $23,477 and a sport utility vehicle for $25,371 through the Burns Harbor
dealership which he said was the only respondent to the bid request.
Henderson said the state usually puts out a bid on vehicles but that was not
the case this year, so he took it on his own authority to seek the bids.
The
commissioners said the money to purchase police vehicles will come out of
cumulative capital development funds and more vehicles will likely be
purchased this year for the PCSP’s fleet.
• Two television
cabinets for $645 each were approved for the Porter County Juvenile Services
Center. JSC Director Alison Cox said the cabinets will keep persons from
pulling down the televisions and prevent major injury.
• Evans and
Adams on first reading approved a rezoning of the county’s Brincka-Cross
Gardens Park located at 427 E. Furness Road from Rural Residential to Parks
and Recreation. County Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos said the new
zoning would give his department the ability to develop the park in a proper
manner.