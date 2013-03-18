Commissioners to renew employee health insurance, medical staff at the jail

The Porter County Board of Commissioners will convene this Tuesday for its
regular meeting at 1 p.m.
The Commissioners will start the meeting with its yearly housekeeping duty
of renewing the County’s employee health insurance plan with its health
service agent Anton Insurance, as well as the County’s workman’s
compensation agreements.
And, after several appearances on the Commissioners’ agenda, the County
Sheriff’s Department is expected to make a recommendation of a firm to
provide medical personnel at the jail.
Sheriff David Lain asked the Commissioners again on March 5 to allow more
time for him and County Attorney Betty Knight to examine proposals from the
firms interested.
According to the request for proposals issued, Lain is hoping to add to his
team a physician, eight registered nurses, three licensed practical nurses,
a psychiatric nurse practitioner and pharmaceutical services.
Lain said there are “simply not enough” medical workers currently to service
a population of more than 400 inmates. He said he has been speaking with
“all interested parties” to develop a funding plan for the additional
medical personnel.
The sheriff’s department will also speak on motorcycle leases and an
agreement for electronic medical records.
Also, Facility Services Supervisor Jerry Bryan will speak on a Database
Transfer Proposal for the Commissioners’ consideration.
County Board of Health attorney David Hollenbeck will ask the Commissioners
to approve an ordinance to revise the health department’s fee structure.
Hollenbeck will also ask for approval on payment agreements to County venues
from the County’s Convention, Recreation and Visitors Commission. The venues
include the County Parks Department, the Museum of History, the Memorial
Opera House and the Expo Center.
Expo Center Director Ken Blaney will speak to the Commissioners about doing
an aerial flyover of the facility.
Conna Steen of the Juvenile Detention Center will ask the board to approve a
per diem agreement.
The Portage Twp. Assessor’s office will propose a consulting agreement it
would like the Commissioners to approve.
Later in Plan Commission business, the Commissioners will hold a second
reading on rezoning a parcel of land owned by Luke Oil Inc., at the
intersection of U.S. 6 and Meridian Rd., from Single Family Residential to
Moderate Commercial. The Commissioners at their previous meeting voted to
accept the zoning change.
The Commissioners will meet in Suite 205 of the county administration
building located at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.