Commissioners to renew employee health insurance, medical staff at the jail

The Porter County Board of Commissioners will convene this Tuesday for its regular meeting at 1 p.m.

The Commissioners will start the meeting with its yearly housekeeping duty of renewing the County’s employee health insurance plan with its health service agent Anton Insurance, as well as the County’s workman’s compensation agreements.

And, after several appearances on the Commissioners’ agenda, the County Sheriff’s Department is expected to make a recommendation of a firm to provide medical personnel at the jail.

Sheriff David Lain asked the Commissioners again on March 5 to allow more time for him and County Attorney Betty Knight to examine proposals from the firms interested.

According to the request for proposals issued, Lain is hoping to add to his team a physician, eight registered nurses, three licensed practical nurses, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and pharmaceutical services.

Lain said there are “simply not enough” medical workers currently to service a population of more than 400 inmates. He said he has been speaking with “all interested parties” to develop a funding plan for the additional medical personnel.

The sheriff’s department will also speak on motorcycle leases and an agreement for electronic medical records.

Also, Facility Services Supervisor Jerry Bryan will speak on a Database Transfer Proposal for the Commissioners’ consideration.

County Board of Health attorney David Hollenbeck will ask the Commissioners to approve an ordinance to revise the health department’s fee structure.

Hollenbeck will also ask for approval on payment agreements to County venues from the County’s Convention, Recreation and Visitors Commission. The venues include the County Parks Department, the Museum of History, the Memorial Opera House and the Expo Center.

Expo Center Director Ken Blaney will speak to the Commissioners about doing an aerial flyover of the facility.

Conna Steen of the Juvenile Detention Center will ask the board to approve a per diem agreement.

The Portage Twp. Assessor’s office will propose a consulting agreement it would like the Commissioners to approve.

Later in Plan Commission business, the Commissioners will hold a second reading on rezoning a parcel of land owned by Luke Oil Inc., at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Meridian Rd., from Single Family Residential to Moderate Commercial. The Commissioners at their previous meeting voted to accept the zoning change.

The Commissioners will meet in Suite 205 of the county administration building located at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.