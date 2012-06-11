Commissioners to hear options for health insurance plans

The committee tasked with the duty of researching health plans for Porter County employees will give their findings to the Porter County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Presenting the findings is Mike Anton, principal of Anton Insurance Agency and the servicing agent for the County.

Earlier this summer, the Commissioners were weighing a high deductable plan where employees would pay an annual deductible of $2,500 for an individual or $5,000 for family coverage with the option of setting up a health savings account to carry over funds from year to year. After some mixed reaction, the Commissioners created a committee consisting of County employees to review employee health insurance plans – one member who is single; one member who is married without children; one member who is married and has children; one member who is a special needs person; and County Commissioner President John Evans, R-North.

The committee members would look at different plans and advise how each plan would impact them.

After the findings are presented to them, The Commissioners anticipate taking them under their advisement and expect to make a vote on a plan at their next meeting, Evans said, which is on Nov. 20.

The Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday inside Suite 205 at the County Administration Building located at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

In other business, County Assessor Jon Snyder said he intends will ask the commissioners to authorize a professional appraisal of the new hospital property at U.S. 6 and Ind. 49. The purpose for the appraisal, Snyder said, is to avoid complications that emerged when the hospital appealed its property assessment while at its former location.

Later, the Commissioners will consider granting an ordinance that would require installers of onsite sewage systems to have certification from the Indiana Onsite Wastewater Professionals Association and must register with the County’s health department before carrying out a project. Presenting the proposal for the ordinance is health board attorney David Hollenbeck.

Also on the agenda, director of the Emergency Management Agency of Porter County Russ Shirley will ask the commissioners to approve the District 1 contract with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Mike Jabo of DLZ Indiana will bring to the Commissioners an update on the construction to one of the courtrooms at the Juvenile Detention Center. Director of Juvenile Services Alison Cox will also speak to the Commissioners regarding plumbing proposals and a preventative maintenance proposal.

Plan Commission Executive Director Robert Thompson will talk about the grievance procedure for the Americans with Disabilities Act that he will put forward to the commissioners for adoption. Thompson will also give an update on the state grants sought by the County Redevelopment Commission for restoration of roads in the Lake Eliza area, the Collier Lodge on the Kankakee River, and the Sagers Lake Dam in Valparaiso.

In other maintenance issues, the new interim director for the Memorial Opera House will talk regarding having the hardwood floors refinished at the 120 year-old venue.

E-911 Communications Director John Jokantas will ask for approval on a maintenance agreement.

Heidi Childers of Maintenance is seeking bids for painting in the Voters Registration office.

IT Director Sharon Lippens will discuss ways her department is looking to redesign the County’s website, www.porterco.org.

Capt. George Gonzalez of the Porter County Sheriff’s Police will discuss quotes for a new vehicle and a new proposal with Johnson Controls.

Meanwhile, the Plan Commission will prepare an ordinance to establish the building and permit fees for next year. The Commissioners will take a first reading which includes a public hearing.