Commissioners to decide renewal of ambulance service contracts

The Porter County Board of Commissioners will convene for its regular meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

On the agenda is the renewal of the county’s ambulance services with Porter Health Services, starting in 2012. The contract drew some debate between the county council and commissioners when the hospital officials asked if the county was willing to increase the annual subsidy close to what was originally contracted before the bankruptcy of Bethlehem Steel – approximately $1 million.

The commissioners are expected to sign on with a five year contract with Porter hospital after the council agreed during last month’s budget hearings to fund the service using hospital sale proceeds. The contract is reported to have the county subsidize the hospital at $650,000 for each of the first two years, $750,000 for the third and fourth years and $1 million for the fifth.

Commissioner President John Evans, R-North, said the commissioners are considering including Portage Twp. in the new contract to provide service to the South Haven area.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners will appoint their representative on the county’s newly formed Animal Control Board. Sheriff David Lain will also complete his final appointments after previously naming veterinarian Dr. Thomas Covault and Donna Price to the board at the Nov. 1 commissioner meeting. Lain will also announce his representative for the county’s Animal Shelter Advisory Board.

A representative from SRI Inc. will hold a discussion with the commissioners on the Commissioners’ Certificate Sale Agreements. SRI Inc. conducted a tax lien sale for the county on Oct. 26 and the liens not purchased during that sale are liable to be sold in a commissioners’ certificate sale.

Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer will speak to the commissioners again about moving forward with the county visitor commission’s endeavor to advance its Wayfinding Signage project and redevelopment of the County Expo Center.

Leigh Westergren of Anton Insurance will also speak on the 2012 Healthy Rewards Program and Open Enrollment for county employees.

At the end of the meeting, the Highway Department will receive and open bids for 2012 supplies and services, along with bids for four V-Plows and a GVWR truck.

The commissioners will meet in Suite 205 of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).