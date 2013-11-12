Commissioners taking applications for 2013 board appointments

The Porter County Commissioners’ office would like to announce that several county boards have positions open that need to be filled in January 2013.

Board positions to be appointed include: Alcoholic Beverage Commission; Board of Health; Drainage Board; Porter County Convention, Recreation and Visitors Commission, Plan Commission, Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals; West Porter Twp. Fire District; and Wildlife Management Advisory Board.

Individuals interested in being considered for a board position may visit the Porter County Commissioners’ office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 205, Valparaiso, to obtain a letter of instruction and application. Applications can also be generated at the Porter County website, www.porterco.org

Go to Forms and Documents, then Commissioners.

The public should be aware that certain requirements, such as residency, and/or certain political party affiliation, must be met in order to qualify for a particular appointment. If the requirements mandated are not met, you cannot be considered for the position.

Applications must be returned no later than Friday, Dec. 21. The final decisions will be made at a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013.