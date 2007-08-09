Citizens can air drainage woes at county forums tonight and Monday

Porter County officials will be wrapping up their public forum series to collect input for the countywide comprehensive drainage study Monday, May 3, at the Westchester Library Service Center from 5 to 8 p.m.

Drainage Project Manager Dave Burrus said the forums are to be set in an open house setting where residents can talk to county representatives in an informal one-on-one setting regarding stormwater issues they have faced.

The May 3 public forum at the Westchester Library and Service Center, located at 100 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton, will be the fourth and final. There will also be a forum tonight at the South Haven American Legion (429 W. CR 750N, Valparaiso). Both forums will be held from 5-8 p.m. and participants may arrive at any time in between.

The information collected from public input will be used in the first phase of the study to help prevent future flooding problems throughout the county. The county is teaming with DLZ Indiana and SEH on the project and will next be developing a comprehensive listing of stormwater area concerns and conducting site visits.

Phase II is expected to begin later in the fall and possibly implement new stormwater ordinances and development guidelines.

The study is being funded by the Porter County Commissioners who approved $1.5 million in County Economic Development Income Tax money.

Residents living in the unincorporated areas can also respond by filling out the stormwater flooding questionnaire mailed to them by the county. The forms can be mailed back to the Porter County Plan Commission (155 Indiana Ave., Suite 304, Valparaiso, 46383) or hand deliver them to the drop box located at the Porter County Administration Center. Completed questionnaires will also be accepted at the forums.

E-mailed responses or concerns can also be sent to pcstormwater@dlz.com