Astronomers seeking help to cut light pollution here

A group who specializes in educating those interested in the cosmos will
speak to the Porter County Board of Commissioners Tuesday on the issue of
controlling light pollution.
Audrey Fisher of StarPals will brief the commissioners on what effects light
pollution has on the environment and speak about a possible resolution
endorsing the reduction of light pollution.
According to the group’s Web site, Fisher started the group in 2007 to
educate elementary students about astronomy
Also on the agenda, county information technology director Sharon Lippens
will give an overview of allocated funds to the county’s new digital
telephone system and also the savings associated with the current system.
Emergency Management Director Phil Griffith will hold a discussion on
emergency backup power source for county buildings. He will also give an
update on the county’s outdoor emergency siren service plan.
Both the IT and EMA items were tabled from the commissioners’ previous
meeting on Sept. 21.
Another item includes an approval of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice
Assistance Grant requested by the Porter County Sheriff’s Police.
There will be no additional Plan Commission business.
The county commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the Porter County
Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso) in Suite 205.