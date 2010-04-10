Astronomers seeking help to cut light pollution here

A group who specializes in educating those interested in the cosmos will speak to the Porter County Board of Commissioners Tuesday on the issue of controlling light pollution.

Audrey Fisher of StarPals will brief the commissioners on what effects light pollution has on the environment and speak about a possible resolution endorsing the reduction of light pollution.

According to the group’s Web site, Fisher started the group in 2007 to educate elementary students about astronomy

Also on the agenda, county information technology director Sharon Lippens will give an overview of allocated funds to the county’s new digital telephone system and also the savings associated with the current system.

Emergency Management Director Phil Griffith will hold a discussion on emergency backup power source for county buildings. He will also give an update on the county’s outdoor emergency siren service plan.

Both the IT and EMA items were tabled from the commissioners’ previous meeting on Sept. 21.

Another item includes an approval of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant requested by the Porter County Sheriff’s Police.

There will be no additional Plan Commission business.

The county commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso) in Suite 205.