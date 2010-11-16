Apply now to be on Porter County boards and commissions

The Porter County Commissioners’ Office would like to announce that the
following county boards have positions which need to be filled in January
2011:
Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Board of Health, Board of Zoning Appeals,
Drainage Board, Plan Commission, Porter County Convention, Recreation and
Visitors Commission, Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, Advisory
Redevelopment Commission, West Porter Twp. Fire District, and the Wildlife
Management Advisory Board.
Individuals interested in being considered for a board position may visit
the Porter County Commissioners’ office (155 Indiana Avenue, Valparaiso,
Room 205), to obtain a letter of instruction and application. Applications
may also be generated by visiting the Porter County website at
www.porterco.org
Go
to Forms and Documents then Commissioners.
The public should be aware that certain requirements, such as residency,
and/or certain political party affiliation, must be met in order to qualify
for a particular appointment. If the requirements mandated are not met, the
applicant cannot be considered for the position.
Applications must be returned no later than Monday, Dec. 27. The final
decisions will be made at a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan.4.