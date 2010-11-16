Apply now to be on Porter County boards and commissions

The Porter County Commissioners’ Office would like to announce that the following county boards have positions which need to be filled in January 2011:

Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Board of Health, Board of Zoning Appeals, Drainage Board, Plan Commission, Porter County Convention, Recreation and Visitors Commission, Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals, Advisory Redevelopment Commission, West Porter Twp. Fire District, and the Wildlife Management Advisory Board.

Individuals interested in being considered for a board position may visit the Porter County Commissioners’ office (155 Indiana Avenue, Valparaiso, Room 205), to obtain a letter of instruction and application. Applications may also be generated by visiting the Porter County website at www.porterco.org

Go to Forms and Documents then Commissioners.

The public should be aware that certain requirements, such as residency, and/or certain political party affiliation, must be met in order to qualify for a particular appointment. If the requirements mandated are not met, the applicant cannot be considered for the position.

Applications must be returned no later than Monday, Dec. 27. The final decisions will be made at a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan.4.