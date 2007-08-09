Applications to be on county boards due December 23 to commissioners office

The Porter County Board of Commissioners will make citizen appointments to eight boards for 2012. Selections will be announced at the commissioners’ reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.

The commissioners are currently taking applications for the following boards: Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Drainage Board, Jail Museum Advisory Board, Porter County Convention, Recreation & Visitors Commission, PTABOA Board of Review, West Porter Twp. Fire District and the Wildlife Management Advisory Board.

County residents interested in seeking a position on any of the aforementioned boards will need to fill out an application. Forms are available in the County Commissioners’ office located in Suite 205 of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Avenue, Valparaiso). They can also be filled out electronically under the commissioners’ tab at www.porterco.org

Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Dec. 23.

The application submitted will be reviewed by a member of the Board of Commissioners. Not all applicants will be interviewed. Applicants will be notified by the commissioners if an interview is desired.

Certain requirements must be met prior to being considered for individual board appointments. The application is designed to solicit the information needed to make a preliminary determination as to whether the necessary requirements are met by the applicants.

Incumbents who are interested in being reappointed to their current board positions will be considered and may be reappointed to these positions. Incumbents are encouraged to fill out the form and return it along with new applicants.