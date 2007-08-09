Animal Shelter holds adoption promotion for cats

The Porter County Animal Shelter has announced its Amazing August Cat Craze special adoption program to find forever homes for homeless cats and kittens the Shelter.

“The summer months always brings an overflow of stray cats and kittens into the Shelter,” explained Shelter Director Jon Thomas. “Most Shelters in Northwest Indiana are at maximum capacity with cats and kittens, and we are no exception. The Amazing August Cat Craze is our most aggressive cat and kitten adoption promotion ever, and any of them would make wonderful pets,” said Thomas, adding that there are nearly 70 cats and kittens included in the special promotion.

The Shelter is reducing the adoption fees to only $10, $15 and $20 so that it can place these great cats and kittens with loving families.

Adult cats who have been at the Shelter since before July 1 will have a $10 adoption fee. ALL kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $15. Adult cats that came to the Shelter during July will have a $20 adoption fee.

The promotion runs through Sept. 16. Cats and kittens that qualify for the program will have a special “Amazing August Cat Craze” notice on their cages that lists the adoption fee they qualify for.

“Once again, the staff at the Porter County Animal Shelter is working hard to find homes for these cats and kittens through an innovative adoption promotion,” said Porter County Commissioner John Evans.

“The people of Northwest Indiana have overwhelmingly responded to our past promotions and we thank them for their support,” stated Evans.

The Porter County Animal Shelter has set up a special Amazing August Cat Craze photo album on its Facebook page, which contains pictures and information about all of the qualifying adoptable cats and kittens.

Adoption fees must be paid by debit/credit card or certified check.

The Porter County Animal Shelter is located at 2057 Heavilin Rd., Valparaiso. The Shelter is open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Noon until 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon until 8 p.m. The Shelter is closed to the public on Mondays.