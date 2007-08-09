Animal Shelter holds adoption promotion for cats

The Porter
County Animal Shelter has announced its Amazing August Cat Craze special
adoption program to find forever homes for homeless cats and kittens the
Shelter.
“The summer
months always brings an overflow of stray cats and kittens into the
Shelter,” explained Shelter Director Jon Thomas. “Most Shelters in Northwest
Indiana are at maximum capacity with cats and kittens, and we are no
exception. The Amazing August Cat Craze is our most aggressive cat and
kitten adoption promotion ever, and any of them would make wonderful pets,”
said Thomas, adding that there are nearly 70 cats and kittens included in
the special promotion.
The Shelter is
reducing the adoption fees to only $10, $15 and $20 so that it can place
these great cats and kittens with loving families.
Adult cats who
have been at the Shelter since before July 1 will have a $10 adoption fee.
ALL kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $15. Adult cats that
came to the Shelter during July will have a $20 adoption fee.
The promotion
runs through Sept. 16. Cats and kittens that qualify for the program will
have a special “Amazing August Cat Craze” notice on their cages that lists
the adoption fee they qualify for.
“Once again, the
staff at the Porter County Animal Shelter is working hard to find homes for
these cats and kittens through an innovative adoption promotion,” said
Porter County Commissioner John Evans.
“The people of
Northwest Indiana have overwhelmingly responded to our past promotions and
we thank them for their support,” stated Evans.
The Porter
County Animal Shelter has set up a special Amazing August Cat Craze photo
album on its Facebook page, which contains pictures and information about
all of the qualifying adoptable cats and kittens.
Adoption fees
must be paid by debit/credit card or certified check.
The Porter
County Animal Shelter is located at 2057 Heavilin Rd., Valparaiso. The
Shelter is open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from
Noon until 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon until 8 p.m. The
Shelter is closed to the public on Mondays.