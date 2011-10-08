Valpo Schools budget casts shadow over 2013 county budget sessions

A week ago, the Porter County Council was told it faces financial challenges
going into 2013 with decreased revenue to its General Fund and higher
operating costs.
However, little was said Tuesday on how the Council proposes to overcome the
budget crunch as it officially commenced its yearly budget sessions with a
first reading.
Instead, the Council is sweating over its new state-given duty of reviewing
and appropriating the Valparaiso Community Schools budget which is also
expecting a substantial shortfall of $3 million.
Leading the discussion with a full council present, County Council President
Dan Whitten, D-at large, said the council has given plenty of consideration
to citizen concerns with a matter he said was “dumped in his lap” by state
lawmakers. A law passed this year mandates that fiscal bodies of a county or
city approve budgets of non-elected school board. Since a portion of the
Valparaiso school district is unincorporated, the County Council must act on
the budget.
The Council on June 26 passed a resolution 5-1 in support of the Valparaiso
School Board becoming an elected body, which met serious opposition from
Council member Karen Conover, R-3rd.
Conover, who is the Council district representative for Valparaiso, was
strongly against the Council taking the stand and said the matter should be
decided by the city and its citizens.
Other Council members did not feel up to the task of reviewing the school
budget since none of them, with the exception of Conover, live in the school
district, nor do they have experience working with school budgets.
Moving ahead, the Council on Tuesday expressed a desire to have an
independent firm make an audit of the budget, but it would not be finished
in time. The Council will still seek the assistance of a financial advisor
and will formally invite two firms to speak at its next session on Thursday,
McMahon & Associates of Munster and Crowe Horwath of Indianapolis. Also
considered is Umbaugh & Associates, the same firm which is completing the
comprehensive report on the county’s current finances.
“Quite frankly, we’ve got an issue here that is very complicated,” Whitten
said and mentioned he and Council member Jim Polarek, R-4th, have been in
contact with Valparaiso school officials. “We better understand it. There is
a lot at stake with this budget.”
Conover for her part stood opposed to an audit and made mention an audit was
made in February that found a few questionable items typically found in a
government audit but “no improprieties.”
The Valparaiso School Corporation budget is included in the County Council’s
review of 2012 municipal budgets which will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.
25.
A petition has been circulating, with the push of some Valparaiso residents,
for an elected board. Some attended Tuesday’s meeting.
While some citizens believe the question for an elected school board should
be posed on an election ballot, Kevin Cornett, one of the leaders in favor
of the petition, said it doesn’t work that way.
A petition, he said, “merely starts the conversation.” In order to start the
process, Indiana law requires a petition to collect up to 10 percent of
signatures belonging to registered voters in the school district or about
3,000.
The signatures would need to be verified by the circuit court and from there
go to the city council which has the power to accept it or reject it, or do
nothing with it. The city council is also the same board which appoints four
of the five school board members. The other is appointed by the Center
Township board.
Cornett said there would still be options for the petitioners to pursue even
if the Valparaiso City Council rejects the measure. The petitioners could
pressure state legislators to change the law, Cornett said, but, “It’s a
long drive.”
Council member Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said that the law does not give the
Council the authority to increase items in the budget but does however grant
it the power to decrease them. Instead of passing the budget right along
after the school board presents it, Rivas said the Council is to act as a
checkpoint, making sure the budget is fair and holds no discrepancies – a
responsibility he said he and his peers take seriously.
“We want to do what’s right for the children,” he said.
Commissioners
seek more CEDIT
Tuesday also served as the Council’s regular August meeting, which moved
quickly with the council approving many of the agenda items unanimously.
The Council however denied a motion to approve the County Commissioners
request for a $400,000 additional to the commissioners’ county economic
development income tax (CEDIT) fund for capital improvements.
Last month, the Council took $742,409 out of the fund that will go to the
Town of Chesterton for the 49 corridor infrastructure project, leaving a few
projects running in the red.
Commissioner Nancy Adams, R-Center, said what remains in the fund is
$275,000 to be used for drainage projects in the county’s south district,
and the $400,000 needed would go to projects already started in the north
and center districts.
Council member Jim Biggs, R-1st, said the Council will ensure all bills get
paid, but suggested the commissioners first look into using Cumulative
Capital Development (CCD) funds instead of tapping CEDIT.
Replying, Adams said using CCD monies would not be feasible in this case.
“They (CEDIT and CCD) have special purposes. You can’t intermingle the two,”
she said.
Biggs and Whitten said the council will appropriate the CEDIT money after it
takes a close look at the budgets in the next few days, identifying projects
where CEDIT is most needed. They plan to hold discussions this week with
Commissioner President John Evans, R-North.
Adams said it would be all right to delay the matter for a short time as
none of the projects would be compromised, including the 49 corridor project
with Chesterton. The town, she said, will receive its payment.
Jail questions
The first reading budget session opened the floor for public comment, which
saw one lone speaker.
Ralph Levi, a retiree of the county sheriff’s department, asked if any
repairs had been done at the Porter County Jail in the last year, and if so,
who performed them and who paid for them.
Whitten said the question would be answered in the ensuing budget sessions.
The jail budget and the County Sheriff’s budgets are slated to be reviewed
this Thursday.
Although no one else came forward to speak, Whitten requested that public
comment remain open for now should anyone else have something to address.
Budget hearings are starting a few weeks earlier than normal for the council
to give more time to consider each budget more carefully, a process Whitten
warned will be “a little more time consuming.” With stunted CEDIT revenue
and circuit breaker losses, Biggs hinted last week that cuts will be coming
this year.
Whitten, who had been absent from the special meeting with Umbaugh &
Associates, told the Tribune he expects a few cuts but says there
will be a few increases to go along with them. He feels there is no reason
why the county can’t remain solvent as in years past.
“I’ve been in this rodeo before,” he said.
The council reports back to work this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. inside the
county administration center at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.