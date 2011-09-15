Plan for commercial development near Duneland bus barn is tabled by county planners

A rezoning request that could lead to major alterations to Chesterton’s
southern gateway is going to have to wait a little longer to be settled.
The request by property owner Jason Montgomery to change the zoning of the
lot at 1022 North Old SR 49 from R1-Single Family Residential to CM-Moderate
Intensity Commercial was tabled by the Porter County Plan Commission at
Wednesday’s meeting.
The property in question is the corner lot at the intersection of SR 49, Old
SR 49 and 100 E, which is across the complex intersection from the Duneland
School Corporation bus barn. Montgomery and his development team asked the
board for the rezoning in order to build a 5,000 square foot commercial
building with an undermined use.
The meeting’s agenda stated the prospective developers planned to use the
space for a karate school, but they told the board that was just one
possible plan. They were open to several restrictions on what they could
build that the CM zoning would allow, such as a gas station or tattoo
parlor, stating that they hoped it would be for something positive for the
community such as medical offices.
The rezoning issue, which had already been granted two continuances, was
tabled after the petitioners were unable to answer several of the board’s
questions, such as whether the area was serviced by city water and sewers,
and didn’t have a solid plan for the building’s use.
Before the item was tabled the board raised some questions about how the
commercial site would blend with the residences already in the area and
whether the lot was big enough to follow the zoning ordinances for buffers
and landscaping.
The petitioners acknowledged the residences in the area, but said the land
would be better served being used as commercial than sitting unused. They
stated that several of the properties in the area are owned by speculators
hoping the area will one day be developed.
One neighboring resident expressed his concern during the public comment
portion of the meeting about the increased traffic on North Old 49, a road
which sees little traffic currently.
The issue will be revisited at the next plan commission meeting and public
input will be allowed at that time.
In other plan commission business, Joshua and Dannielle Sanders’ petition
for a rezoning of their newly-purchased land between CR 400 E and CR 475 E
in Jackson Township from RR-Rural Residental to A1-General Agriculture was
recommended for approval by the commissioners.
The rezoning was necessary for the Sanders family to build a house on the
parcel of land, which was subdivided without following the proper procedure
to allow for development. Joshua Sanders said the plan for the 10-acre lot
is to build a home and farm the remaining acreage.
Second U.S. 6
overlay open house
The second plan
commission open house for public input on the U.S. Highway 6 overlay project
will be held Sept. 21 in South Haven.
At the open
house, the public will be informed on the plan for the area, while also
having a forum to give their opinions.
Posted 9/15/2011