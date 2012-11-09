Dennis Morgan retiring after 40 years of leading Family and Youth Services Bureau

After 40 years of service to the Porter County community, Dennis Morgan,
President, CEO and founder of the Family & Youth Services Bureau is
retiring, effective September 30, 2012.
With Morgan’s retirement, Lisa Jordan, a 16-year veteran of the agency, has
been selected by the Board of Directors to become the second CEO in FYSB's
40 year history.
During her tenure at the Family & Youth Services Bureau Jordan has served as
the Director of the agency's Basic Training/Risk Management Program,
Director of The Learning Place Program, and as Interim Director of The
Niequist Center for Residential Care. Currently she holds the position of
Vice-President and Director of Administrative Services.
The Family & Youth Services Bureau was established in 1972 and serves over
3,600 Porter County residents annually.
Services and programs are designed to support the agency's mission to
support children and families as they encounter the various tasks,
circumstances and challenges of life-so that children have the opportunity
to become capable, responsible and contributing members of the community and
families have the means to effectively assist in that process. Moreover, the
agency encourages the community to nurture and care for all of its children.