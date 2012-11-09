Dennis Morgan retiring after 40 years of leading Family and Youth Services Bureau

After 40 years of service to the Porter County community, Dennis Morgan, President, CEO and founder of the Family & Youth Services Bureau is retiring, effective September 30, 2012.

With Morgan’s retirement, Lisa Jordan, a 16-year veteran of the agency, has been selected by the Board of Directors to become the second CEO in FYSB's 40 year history.

During her tenure at the Family & Youth Services Bureau Jordan has served as the Director of the agency's Basic Training/Risk Management Program, Director of The Learning Place Program, and as Interim Director of The Niequist Center for Residential Care. Currently she holds the position of Vice-President and Director of Administrative Services.

The Family & Youth Services Bureau was established in 1972 and serves over 3,600 Porter County residents annually.

Services and programs are designed to support the agency's mission to support children and families as they encounter the various tasks, circumstances and challenges of life-so that children have the opportunity to become capable, responsible and contributing members of the community and families have the means to effectively assist in that process. Moreover, the agency encourages the community to nurture and care for all of its children.