US 6 corridor open houses coming August 31 and September 21

The Porter County Plan Commission will give the public its first glimpse into the future of the US 6 corridor during two open houses.

With the new hospital at the intersection of US 6 and US 49 set for completion in the fall of next year, the county is taking steps to ensure the area is developed in the most effective manner.

An overlay district has been created as part of the county’s unified development ordinance to regulate the area’s design and usage.

The district will have the authority to control the use of land as well as things such as landscaping, signs and driveway access.

The first open house will be held on August 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. Enter through Door C at the back of the church.

The county’s consulting team will present a brief overview of the draft ordinance and answer questions in an informal one-on-one setting.

Public input is encouraged.

A second open house will be held September 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Haven Fire Department, 398 W. 700 North.