US 6 from 49 to 149 to close next week

U.S. 6 Highway will be closed between Ind. 49 and Ind. 149 beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The closure will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday, June 16.

Crews will be removing and replacing a section of the highway near C.R. 200W as part of an intersection improvement project.

During the closure, traffic will be directed on a marked 14-mile detour. Eastbound traffic will be directed north on Ind. 149, east on U.S. Highway 20 and south on Ind. 49, back to U.S. 6.

Westbound traffic will be directed north on Ind. 49, west on U.S. 20 and south on Ind. 49, back to U.S. 6. Local traffic will have access to U.S. 6 on either side of C.R. 200W.

The work schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather.