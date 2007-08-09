Study: Porter County students at high risk for drug and alcohol use

Youth in Porter County are at a higher risk for substance abuse than are
their cohorts statewide in a wide variety of categories.
That’s one of the findings of the 2011 Porter County Epidemiological Profile
prepared by the Community Research and Service Center at Valparaiso
University.
“In helping to understand why youth may or may not become involved in
problem behaviors in adolescence and beyond, studies have identified various
risk factors that can predict alcohol and drug use and other risky
behaviors,” the profile’s executive summary states.
Risk factors in which Porter County students scored higher than those in the
average Indiana county include the following:
Family management: 28.6 percent of sixth graders are a high risk in this
category; 29.7 percent of 12th graders.
Family conflict: 46.1 percent of sixth graders are at high risk; 40.2
percent of 12th graders.
Parental attitudes toward drug use: 13.2 percent of sixth graders are at
high risk; 53.3 percent of 12th graders.
Parental attitudes favorable towards anti-social behavior: 39.2 percent
of sixth graders are at high risk; 49.9 percent of 12th graders.
Rebelliousness: 33 percent of sixth graders are at high risk; 31.5
percent of 12th graders.
Early initiation of drug use: 20.2 percent of sixth graders are at high
risk: 29.9 percent of 12th graders.
Perceived risk of drug use: 26.2 percent of sixth graders are at high
risk: 40.9 percent of 12th graders.
Anti-social peers: 42.4 percent of sixth graders are at high risk: 61.4
percent of 12th graders.
Peer rewards for anti-social involvement: 26.4 percent of sixth graders
are at high risk: 40.2 percent of 12th graders.
In fact, in only two of the risk factors did Porter County students score
better than, or roughly the same as, their cohorts elsewhere in the state:
Academic failure: 26.2 percent of sixth graders are at high risk; 25.2
percent of 12th graders.
Low school commitment: 37 percent of sixth graders at high risk: 46.1
percent of 12th graders.
Participation
Mitigating the risk factors somewhat are generally higher rates than
statewide averages in youth “participation” in a variety of activities.
That, Porter County students participate more than their cohorts do in
after-school classes, organized family activities, school arts, music, or
drama programs, and school clubs and intramurals.
But they participate less than their cohorts do in religious related
activities and school sports teams.
And in both Porter County and statewide there “are high rates of
non-participation in community activities.”
Alcohol Use
In 2010, Porter County students exceeded state averages in binge-drinking in
every grade but sixth.
The most reported reason for drinking by 12th graders—46.3 percent of
them—was “to have a good time with friends.” Other reasons: “To relax or
relieve tension” (28.2 percent); “To experiment” (27.2 percent); “Because it
tastes good” (23.8 percent); “To feel good or get high” (21.5 percent); and
“To get away from problems” (17.4 percent).
And in every grade, Porter County students think it’s easier to obtain
alcohol than their cohorts do statewide. Nearly 3 percent of sixth graders
report getting it from family members; nearly 8 percent of ninth graders do.
Marijuana
In 2010, 23.2 percent of Porter County 10th graders reported monthly use of
marijuana; 20.1 percent of 11th graders did; and 19.7 percent of 12th
graders did.
By the time students reach ninth grade, 28.1 percent of them have tried
marijuana at least once and many of them multiple times; by the time they
reach 12th grade, fully 40.7 percent of them have tried marijuana and 14.8
percent of them have used it 40 or more times.
On the topic of occasional marijuana use, 22.7 percent of Porter County
students see no risk; 17.6 percent see a great risk.
Opioids and
Heroin
In 2010, 0.6 percent of Porter County sixth graders reported using heroin in
the last month; 1.7 percent of 12th graders did.
In the same year, 98.8 percent of sixth graders reported never using heroin;
95.6 percent of 12th graders reported never using it.
“Heroin use by Porter County students is similar to patterns of use across
the state,” the profile stated.
On the other hand, Porter County ranks third of the 17 most populous
counties in the state for both use of and dependence on heroin among all
residents.
Cocaine
In 2010 there was not much use of cocaine by Porter County students at any
grade level: 98.9 percent of sixth graders reported never having using it;
88.3 percent of 12th graders.
Twenty percent of Porter County students see a moderate risk to occasional
use of cocaine, 71.4 percent see a great risk, and “Most do not see their
friends as approving of occasional use.”
Other Drugs
Amphetamines: 14 percent of 12th graders reported having used
amphetamines at least once.
Methamphetamines: most students report not having used meth, but still
Porter County students exceed state use in seventh, eighth, nine, and 10th
grades.
Inhalants: 1.4 percent of sixth graders reported monthly use of
inhalants, 5.9 percent of 10th graders did, and 1.3 percent of 12th graders
did; on the other hand, 2.5 percent of sixth graders reported using
inhalants at least once, 10.5 percent of eighth graders did, and 12.4
percent of 12th graders did.
Ecstasy: 0.4 percent of sixth graders reported using ecstasy at least
once, 4.0 percent of eighth graders did, and 10.1 percent of 12th graders
did.
OTCs, Ritalin,
Rx,
and Painkillers
Porter County students exceed statewide averages in nearly every category
for use of over-the-counter drugs, Ritalin and Adderal, prescription drugs
and prescription pain killers.