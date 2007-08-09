County Council to hear auditor request for more funds to pay parttime workers

The auditor’s office battle to secure funds for part-time assistance will go
into the next round when the Porter County Council meets for their June
meeting on Tuesday.
According to Tuesday’s agenda the auditor will make a $32,000 request for
part-time staffers to process refunds and collect bills from appeals and
also to verify and implement the pink homestead credit forms taxpayers
received with their bills this year. The forms are due to the state by Jan.
1, 2013.
Making the request will be chief deputy auditor Alizabeth Bailey. Porter
County Auditor James Kopp reportedly will not be present before the council
on Tuesday.
“We still need our part time people. They handle a lot of duties,” Bailey
told the Chesterton Tribune this morning.
Kopp was unsuccessful in getting the council to grant his full request for
$45,000 in May to retain four part-time workers who said would get the axe
after the council denied the money. The council appropriated a small cut
worth $2,000 to only go to the part-time staffer who is handling payroll
benefits.
Porter County Council president Dan Whitten, D-at large, at the previous
meeting asked the auditor for detailed records on how overtime pay has been
handled. According to the records, the auditor’s office has received $8,860
so far this year and $83,000 in 2009.
Also on the agenda, the county commissioners will request an additional
$200,000 from the County Economic Development Income Tax to go to the
development of the Dunes/Kankakee Trail. Another $30,000 appropriation from
CEDIT has been requested by the commissioners for the PACT Assistance to aid
drug court defendants.
The county treasurer’s office is asking for an additional appropriation of
$26,194 needed to print tax bills. The item has not been budgeted in the
past.
The Porter County Plan Commission has asked $25,000 to be granted for the
consultants account. Only $368.40 remains in the account for this year.
The county highway department has asked for a $431,673.57 to the state Major
Moves program. The money is to budget the county’s cash balance. The
department will also request $380,000 be given to replace the bridge over CR
250W in Center Twp.
The council will also hear from the juvenile probation office whose user
budget fee is in danger of being zeroed out. The request was table in May
when Whitten said he would like the entire council present in order to make
the decision.
The council will meet at the Porter County Administration Building (155
Indiana Ave, Valparaiso) in Suite 205 at 5:30 p.m.