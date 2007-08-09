County Council to hear auditor request for more funds to pay parttime workers

The auditor’s office battle to secure funds for part-time assistance will go into the next round when the Porter County Council meets for their June meeting on Tuesday.

According to Tuesday’s agenda the auditor will make a $32,000 request for part-time staffers to process refunds and collect bills from appeals and also to verify and implement the pink homestead credit forms taxpayers received with their bills this year. The forms are due to the state by Jan. 1, 2013.

Making the request will be chief deputy auditor Alizabeth Bailey. Porter County Auditor James Kopp reportedly will not be present before the council on Tuesday.

“We still need our part time people. They handle a lot of duties,” Bailey told the Chesterton Tribune this morning.

Kopp was unsuccessful in getting the council to grant his full request for $45,000 in May to retain four part-time workers who said would get the axe after the council denied the money. The council appropriated a small cut worth $2,000 to only go to the part-time staffer who is handling payroll benefits.

Porter County Council president Dan Whitten, D-at large, at the previous meeting asked the auditor for detailed records on how overtime pay has been handled. According to the records, the auditor’s office has received $8,860 so far this year and $83,000 in 2009.

Also on the agenda, the county commissioners will request an additional $200,000 from the County Economic Development Income Tax to go to the development of the Dunes/Kankakee Trail. Another $30,000 appropriation from CEDIT has been requested by the commissioners for the PACT Assistance to aid drug court defendants.

The county treasurer’s office is asking for an additional appropriation of $26,194 needed to print tax bills. The item has not been budgeted in the past.

The Porter County Plan Commission has asked $25,000 to be granted for the consultants account. Only $368.40 remains in the account for this year.

The county highway department has asked for a $431,673.57 to the state Major Moves program. The money is to budget the county’s cash balance. The department will also request $380,000 be given to replace the bridge over CR 250W in Center Twp.

The council will also hear from the juvenile probation office whose user budget fee is in danger of being zeroed out. The request was table in May when Whitten said he would like the entire council present in order to make the decision.

The council will meet at the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso) in Suite 205 at 5:30 p.m.