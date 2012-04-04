Citizens tell opposition to NPS plan to close roads in National Lakeshore

People’s views can change over 15 years.
This was the case during Tuesday’s Porter County Commissioners meeting where
the board opened a public hearing on the issue of closing certain public
roads within the boundaries of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in
northern Porter County.
About 20 people spoke out against the plan to close Tremont Road,
Furnessville Road, and portions of Hadenfeldt Road (CR 150 East) and Veden
Road (CR 200 East). Forty more sat in on the arguments inside a packed
Commissioners’ chambers.
As residents openly accused the National Lakeshore of “bullyism” by forcing
residents to find alternate travel routes to get to the park and businesses,
the park’s Superintendent Constantine Dillon said the roads were identified
in the 1997 General Management Plan Amendment for the Lakeshore that at the
time was open to public comment. Taking from the comments given by
residents, the 1997 plan called for the closure of the roadways once the
areas had become entirely vacated.
Dillon said the last residents on the roads moved out in the fall of 2010
giving the park the authority to fulfill its promise of closing the roads,
converting them into trails and restoring natural areas such as wetlands.
The National Park Service sent the road closure requests to the county
commissioners in January 2011.
While residents in 1997 may have pushed for the road closures, no one in the
present day fully supported the suggestion, including Commissioner President
John Evans, R-North, who asked the public to weigh in on the issue.
Before Dillon spoke, local park advocate Herb Read, who has lived most of
his life within areas that are now national park property, started the
public hearing saying he frequently utilizes the roads and trails. He said
closing the roads would however hinder access for those with limited
mobility, such as the elderly. Resident access would also be impeded to the
Schoolhouse Shop, the South Shore Railroad station, the Discovery Charter
School and even the dunes themselves, Read said.
Read pushed for Tremont, Hawleywood, Veden and Furnessville roads to remain
open, along with Pottawatomie Trail.
“The roads should be kept open until the public can agree to it and congress
can appropriate the right amount of funds,” Read said, netting applause from
the audience.
While the National Park Service said illegal activity and dumping have been
major problems the area, Read dismissed the claim saying “every park has its
management problems.”
Resident Barry Perlin, who said he lives on Veden Road, opposed the plan
since it would be “land-locking” 100 residents and would inconvenience those
who use the area for biking. He said if the park really wanted to enhance
the park for visitors, it should consider putting in more parking areas for
people wanting to enjoy the property.
Lyle Munn of Porter Beach said the area is a “very fragile neighborhood” and
called the Lakeshore cavalier for moving the plan along without first
performing a flow study on the traffic that moves through the area.
One resident claimed he would have to travel an extra five miles a day just
to get to or leave his house.
Safety First
Co-owner of the Schoolhouse Shop located on Furnessville Road, Roy Krizek
said businesses like his will be affected and added his concern for
emergency vehicles that need to get thorough the area. Krizek said he has
witnessed “horrific” car crashes on U.S. 20 and accidents would likely
escalate during the tourist seasons.
Safety was also on the mind of a representative from the Town of Porter.
Public Works Director Brenda Brueckheimer said the NPS never approached the
town to discuss points of safety which made her “deadly against the plan.”
She added if park officials were concerned with keeping the areas cleared of
trash, they would be welcome to talk with the town for help with cleanup.
Other residents like Paul Tharp of Chesterton broached the issue of how the
road closures would affect travel to the South Shore line’s Dune Park
station. The park’s plan proposed using Ind. 49 as alternate access between
U.S. 12 and U.S. 20 but residents would have to cross many hazardous
intersections in doing so.
“We will just have more bloodshed,” said Tharp.
With the potential closure of Tremont Rd. north of Canonie Road, residents
would only be able to access the Discovery Charter School by U.S. 20.
Discovery principal Karen Poplawski said the move would cause traffic
congestion at the intersection.
Poplawski thanked the park for letting the school have access to the trails
as part of Discovery’s educational opportunities but said the plan would
land-lock the 400 students attending the charter school.
Historic
preservation for
Read House,
cemetery
Several speakers stressed the historic significance the roads held for the
area of Furnessville and expressed their wish to see these structures
preserved.
Don Payne, who lives on Furnleigh Lane, said there are 15 Civil War veterans
buried in the cemetery located on Furnessville Road.
Evans said one of the nearly 70 e-mails he’s received over the past week in
regard to the NPS request came from California resident John McLellan Reed,
the oldest living great-grandson of Furnessville’s founder Erwin L. Furness.
Evans read Reed’s e-mail which expressed his plea to keep the area of
Furnessville road preserved. His parents and sister are buried at
Furnessville cemetery.
“It is inconceivable to me that Porter County would stand by, while an
agency of the federal government moves further into the domination of such
as historic area, to be subject to such creeping control,” Reed said.
Krizek suggested the historic Read House on Tremont Road also be preserved
in some fashion and given access to, possibly as a volunteer center where
the NPS can meet and organize.
Chesterton resident Marjorie Crawford offered her opinion that efforts
should be made to preserve the historic Furnessville cottage that was once
inhabited by naturalist Edwin Way Teale.
Compromise is
coming
Aside from the overwhelming protest, executive director of Save the Dunes
Nicole Barker said there always is some tension between parks and their
communities and hopes more discussion will ensue on the issue resulting in a
“win-win” situation. Barker said roads tend to fragment natural areas which
is not very accommodating to the “critters and plants” native to the area.
She called for further study to find out what’s best for the area.
Naureen Rana, programming director of the National Parks Conservation
Association in Chicago, said her organization works with the NPS to find out
what’s best for national parks. She echoed Barker’s comments that the county
and the Lakeshore can adjust the plan together.
“I think this is going to come down to a compromise,” she said.
Noting a change in public attitude and the concerns for safety, Dillon said
he would be willing to work on a new plan if that is what the public
desires.
“We aren’t committed to closing the roads one way or another,” he said.
Evans, who said he was in favor of closing some of the roads but not all,
asked to speak with Dillon further and said the commissioners will announce
their decisions at their May 1 meeting.
The Lakeshore has successfully closed a number of roads since 2007 such as
South State Park Road, Teale Road, Tremont Road north of U.S. 12, and Lake
Park Avenue.
Reconsideration
possible for Furnessville Road?
After hearing
the pleas to keep Furnessville Road open, Dillon said it is important to
remember how the NPS acquired the road. The county traded Furnessville Road
to the NPS in 1983 in exchange for the land where the Dune Park train
station was built.
The remaining
reservations on Furnessville Road are now vacated, Dillon said, and the park
has the right to convert the road into a trail for walking, biking and
horseback riding in accordance with the general management plan.
The NPS slated
the road for closure this spring but Dillon said he will reconsider and
discuss safety matters with the county.
Other speakers
on Tuesday in opposition to the closures included Heather Ennis, executive
director of the Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Dunes
Promotions Director Ken Kosky, Dunes blogger Trent Pendley, DunesWalk Inn
owner Ari Killian and Porter Police Chief Jamie Spanier.
Posted 4/4/2012