As reported in the Chesterton Tribune last week, the Porter County Board of Commissioners will convene at 2 p.m. on Tuesday for their regular meeting which will include a public hearing on the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore’s request to close county roads within its boundaries and use them for trail development.

The list of roads in the plan include Tremont Road -- the area north of the Discovery Charter School, Parkwood Avenue, Dunewood Avenue, Arab Drive, Dunewood Street, Oakwood Street, Elwood Street, Poplar Street, 50 East where it enters the park near 3rd Street, Pottawatomie Road, Hawleywood Road (north leg) and roads in the Pottawatomie Vista.

The Lakeshore also plans to close its portion of Furnessville Road this spring to motor traffic and will convert the road to trails, park officials said.

County Commissioner President John Evans, R-North, said last week he would like to see some of the roads stay open to county travelers who use the roads to travel to work or to get to businesses located near the lakeshore.

Also on the commissioners’ agenda, there will be a second public hearing, this time on the topic of the Lake Eliza Sanitary Sewer and Drainage Study in Porter Twp. south of Division Rd. at CR 600 West.

In other business, the Plan Commission Executive Director Robert Thompson will ask the commissioners to approve an amendment to commission and building fees. There will also be a first reading on a rezoning of the Valparaiso Lakes Area Conservancy District for RL (Residential Lakes) to Office and Technology.

E-911 Communications Director John Jokantas will give recognition to his employees and also be speaking to the commissioners about a grant letter of consent.

The commissioners will meet in Suite 205 of the Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).