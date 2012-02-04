As reported in the Chesterton Tribune last week, the Porter County
Board of Commissioners will convene at 2 p.m. on Tuesday for their regular
meeting which will include a public hearing on the Indiana Dunes National
Lakeshore’s request to close county roads within its boundaries and use them
for trail development.
The list of roads in the plan include Tremont Road -- the area north of the
Discovery Charter School, Parkwood Avenue, Dunewood Avenue, Arab Drive,
Dunewood Street, Oakwood Street, Elwood Street, Poplar Street, 50 East where
it enters the park near 3rd Street, Pottawatomie Road, Hawleywood Road
(north leg) and roads in the Pottawatomie Vista.
The Lakeshore also plans to close its portion of Furnessville Road this
spring to motor traffic and will convert the road to trails, park officials
said.
County Commissioner President John Evans, R-North, said last week he would
like to see some of the roads stay open to county travelers who use the
roads to travel to work or to get to businesses located near the lakeshore.
Also on the commissioners’ agenda, there will be a second public hearing,
this time on the topic of the Lake Eliza Sanitary Sewer and Drainage Study
in Porter Twp. south of Division Rd. at CR 600 West.
In other business, the Plan Commission Executive Director Robert Thompson
will ask the commissioners to approve an amendment to commission and
building fees. There will also be a first reading on a rezoning of the
Valparaiso Lakes Area Conservancy District for RL (Residential Lakes) to
Office and Technology.
E-911 Communications Director John Jokantas will give recognition to his
employees and also be speaking to the commissioners about a grant letter of
consent.
The commissioners will meet in Suite 205 of the Porter County Administration
Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).