County council appeals RDA ruling with 5-2 vote

All seven members of the Porter County Council met during a special meeting
on Friday to decide whether or not to appeal Jasper County Circuit Judge
John Potter’s order on April 9 that said state legislation did not give the
county the option to legally withdraw from the Northwest Indiana Regional
Development Authority.
Council member Sylvia Graham, D-at large, immediately made the motion to
appeal the ruling.
Before taking a vote, Council President Dan Whitten, D-at large, expounded
on the argument that the state has continually made efforts to increase the
county income tax, giving as an example last year’s referendum to create a
regional transportation district that proposed raising the income tax up to
0.25 percent.
“I think this issue is bigger than the RDA,” said Whitten, who mentioned the
fact that joining the RDA stripped Porter County of $15 million in toll road
lease credit by the state legislation while LaPorte County on the other hand
was given an option to join. “It about standing up and protecting local
control.”
Whitten said he looked at the minutes from the May 24, 2005 council meeting,
at which he was also present, and found the council’s motion contained two
parts: to participate in the RDA and to fund the annual membership through
the county economic development income tax fund. The council has argued that
since they voted to join the RDA, they can also vote to withdraw, which they
did 4-3 on April 8, 2009.
Potter’s order said that the council’s vote to join the RDA, or withdraw,
does not have merit because the legislation that created the RDA made Porter
County a member before the vote. The only discretion the county had was to
decide whether or not use the CEDIT tax fund to fund its required membership
payments, the judge ruled. Whitten questioned why so many spoke in lobbying
the council to join the RDA before and during that May 2005 meeting if the
county was already included.
Agreeing with Whitten was Council member Laura Blaney, D-at large, who said
it was the merit of the RDA they needed to be looking at with the appeal and
also that the state legislation “singled out” Porter County which she
believes is unconstitutional in Indiana.
“It’s fundamentally wrong,” she said.
Council member Karen Conover, R-3rd, who was not on the council in 2005 when
the vote was taken although was present in the public audience, said she too
thought the council voted to opt in.
As one of the three members who voted against leaving the RDA in April 2009,
Conover told her peers the RDA should be given more time and that jobs
created in Lake County would also be available for citizens in Porter
County.
“We have blackened the eye of the RDA,” said Conover.
Conover also reminded other members of the council that a large proportion
of the CEDIT tax that funds the RDA goes to homestead credit for property
tax payers. She said if you are a Porter County resident making $50,000 a
year, you are only paying $125 per year through that portion of the CEDIT
tax.
Meanwhile, both councilpersons Marilyn Johns, D-4th, and Rita Stevenson,
D-2nd, said the majority of their constituents they have heard from
disapprove of the county’s membership in the RDA and said they will vote to
appeal the judge’s ruling as it represents the consensus of the people in
their districts.
Stevenson said she was originally for the RDA but so far has not seen many
of the benefits that were promised. Graham said the RDA has put much of its
money into the Gary/Chicago International Airport and Porter County has not
received “its fair share” as a true partnership.
The council voted to appeal the court’s decision 5-2, the proponents of the
appeal being Graham, Blaney, Stevenson, Johns, and Whitten.
Along with Conover, Council member Bob Poparad, D-1st, voted against the
appeal, remaining in favor of the RDA.
“My position hasn’t changed,” said Poparad, who pointed out that the three
municipalities in his district -- Chesterton, Porter, and Burns Harbor --
all voted unanimously to support the RDA earlier this year with the
exception of only one Chesterton Town Council member.
Poparad, who was president of the council in 2005, said he could not recall
if the council members knew they were already included in the RDA before
they voted 4-3 to “join in.”
State Rep. Chet Dobis, D-Merrillville, who drafted the bill that created the
RDA along with others from the governor’s office, told the Chesterton
Tribune that the final version of that bill in 2005 never mentioned
an “exit strategy” for Porter County.
“The only question was how to create a way to contribute $3.5 million
annually to the RDA. That’s the only way that everybody I knew of
interpreted their vote,” said Dobis. “The (council) either has a poor memory
or simply misinterpreted it. This was no secret legislation.”
Dobis proposed legislation in 2009 that would give RDA members the option
every ten years to withdraw, meaning Porter County could have feasibly opted
out in 2015, but the resolution was not passed after it met opposition.
“They didn’t want any piece of it and I withdrew my offer. And if the court
is correct, they can just stay in it. That’s not animosity. That’s fact,”
said Dobis.
The council also voted in the same way 5-2 to hire attorney Mitch Peters of
Chesterton on a flat rate of $16,000 to represent the council in the
appellate court and the Indiana Supreme Court if the case finds its way
there. Peters was also selected by the council in February as their
appointee to the Porter County tourism commission board.
In a final action, the council also voted unanimously for the Porter County
Board of Commissioners to ratify the council’s vote to appeal. Plans for a
joint session are in the making.
The RDA board of directors released a short statement on Friday saying they
are “disappointed” in the county’s decision to appeal since the agency has
received formal support from the municipalities representing the majority of
Porter County residents. The agency said it will continue to operate in the
interest of the citizenry of Lake and Porter Counties in accordance with the
law and their values.
Stevenson
Addresses Opponent Accusations
Near the close of the meeting, the council heard a statement from Stevenson
who wanted to speak out about recent accusations her opponent in the May 4
primary elections, Portage Township Board member Jeremy Rivas, has made.
Stevenson said Rivas made attacks on her for contributions to her campaign,
insinuating the contributions are to buy her vote to withdraw from the RDA,
which she outright denied.
“My vote has never been for sale. I make every decision after careful
thought and consideration, and what I believe to be in the best interest of
my constituency.”
Stevenson said she has made it no secret that her campaign has been about
withdrawing from the RDA while Rivas has only made it recently known he is
committed to voting to stay in the RDA.
Stevenson finally called for Rivas to make a public apology to her longtime
friend attorney Greg Sarkisian, who Rivas implied was lobbying for the job
of handling the RDA appeal according to Stevenson.