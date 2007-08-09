Property tax bills to be mailed next week; treasurer explains payment options

For the third consecutive year, Porter County residents will be delivered
their spring property tax bills on time, said Porter County Treasurer Mike
Bucko on Thursday.
Residents will be able to pay their bills by mail, in person, using the drop
box located in the rotunda of the Administration Building or online by using
the county’s website www.porterco.org
and click on Pay Your Tax Bill.
Bucko said the on time tax bills are a product of his office along with on
time assessing from County Assessor Jon Snyder and Portage Assessor Millie
Arocho’s staff, and on-time tax calculations and abstracts from County
Auditor Robert Wichlinski’s staff.
By Mail
Taxpayers paying their bill by mail send their payments to: Porter County
Treasurer, P.O. Box 2150, Valparaiso, IN 46384-2150. Cancelled checks will
act as receipts for taxpayers and the checks will continue getting back to
the bank much sooner than in past years, Bucko said.
The treasurer’s office asks that payments not be sent by Federal Express,
UPS, or Express Mail. The P.O. Box cannot be signed for them.
In Person
For those wishing to pay in-person, the county treasurer’s office is open
from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays, at the
Porter County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).
The treasurer’s office will have a central table in the entrance area and
will make sure you have the right bill payment coupon and have put your tax
bill Duplicate Number in the memo line. Please put your telephone number on
the check.
There will be three separate lines this year to pay tax bills. Line 1 will
be for those wanting to pay by check only and not needing any consultation.
Line 2 will be for taxpayers to pay in cash and not needing consultation.
Line 3 will be for cash and check while needing consultation for special
needs.
“Our first goal is to move the line for those who want to get in and get out
but feel they need to pay in person, while providing the customer service
needed for those having difficulties,” said Bucko.
The treasurer’s office will have a drop box in the area just right of the
elevator for checks payments only. Checks need to have the taxpayer’s name,
address and telephone number on them. Those wanting a receipt are asked to
enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope with their checks. Cancelled
checks can still act as receipts.
Online Payments
Taxpayers wishing to pay online are directed to go to the county website,
www.porterco.org and click under Pay Your Tax Bill.
The E-check option is free. E-check will pay for your bill by taking the
money out or your checking or savings account.
Again this year, payments can be made using Visa, or Master Card credit
cards or debit card. Those paying in this manner should know that Chase Bank
applies a convenience charge of 2.5 percent for the service.
“With gas prices today and the cost of your time, E-check is the least
expensive way to pay your taxes,” said Bucko.
Bucko also said the tax website might be the treasurer’s website but it is
also the people’s tool where taxpayers, realtors, escrow companies, bankers,
and title companies can access county tax records from anywhere in the
world.
General Info
Taxpayers are asked to look on the back of their bill payment coupon for
mailing information and additional details of contact information pertaining
to their tax bills.
The first installment of the 2010 property tax bills are due to the state by
May 10. There will be a second installment in the fall due on November 13.
Last Year for
Homestead Certification Forms
Wichlinski also reminds taxpayers that if there is a Pink Homestead Credit
Information Form in your tax bill then it is not on record with the county
as being certified. Those wanting to keep homestead credits should send
their forms directly to the Porter County Auditor’s office or with their tax
payment as directed on the back of the form.
This is the last year the Pink Forms will be sent to taxpayers. If homestead
credit forms are not received by Jan. 1, 2013, taxpayers could lose their
homestead credit on their taxes in the future.
Wichlinski recently said approximately 26 percent of county property owners
with the deduction have not yet verified their eligibility with his office.