New baseball softball practice facility proposed in Liberty Township

Richard and Carolyn Gandy of Liberty Township are scheduled to appear before
the Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals on March 21 to request permission
to operate an indoor baseball/softball practice facility for local teams to
use in the winter months.
The Gandys’ legal counsel in the matter, Todd Leeth, told the Chesterton
Tribune that Richard Gandy hopes to repurpose his warehouse-like
building located at 884 N. CR 100W into a new enterprise for youth teams to
hold their practices.
If the request for a use variance is successful, Leeth said the owner is
looking to set up “three or four” batting cages, a few stations for players
to practice their pitching and side rooms where coaches and assistants can
go over plays with team members. Coaches would be able to rent the facility
for their practices during inclement weather, Leeth said.
The facility, Leeth said, will be strictly for practice and will not be used
for tournaments. Its purpose is not to compete with nearby sports venues
such as The Courts on U.S. 6 and Porter County’s proposed Brookdale Park,
located north of the Liberty Twp. Elementary and Intermediate Schools, which
will have baseball/softball and soccer fields.
Leeth said the building, which Gandy formally utilized for his landscaping
business, is “only a fraction of the size” of The Courts but did not know
the exact square footage.
Phone calls Monday to Gandy for comment were not returned.
The property is zoned in a Light Industrial District (LI) which requires a
variance in order for the practice facility to be operated. The request also
asks permission for packaged snacks and beverages to be sold on the
property.
The case will be heard by the county BZA at its Wednesday, March 21 meeting
at 6:30 p.m. in the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave.,
Valparaiso.