The weather didn’t cooperate with the cookout portion of the evening, but
Porter County Park Superintendent Walter Lenckos said the rest of
Wednesday’s park department master planning open house went exactly as he
hoped.
With a group of around 30 people present, Lenckos detailed the master
planning process that has been about five months in the making for the
12-member committee. He explained the detailed infrastructure, population
and property analysis methods that will help determine the direction of the
county’s park department in the next five years.
After that, he opened the public input session of the open house and
received the type of responses he was hoping to garner. Residents filled
categoried pieces of paper that covered the walls of the park’s utility
garage with desires ranging from making Sunset Hill a full working farm to
developing Brookdale Park with sports fields to publishing a regular
newsletter for county residents to receive about park programs.
Along with those ideas there was a lot of support for creating an equestrian
area in the county and using the amphitheater at Sunset Hill more
effectively.
“I think this was really cool,” resident Monica Korzenecki, who spoke about
making Sunset a working farm to honor the county’s tradition and using the
amphitheater, said. “It allowed for some new ideas to be brought up and I’m
sure there are even more ideas out there.”
Lenckos even received some surprise requests such as the impassioned plea
for an outdoor ice rink by Chesterton resident John Gregurich. As a former
hockey coach, Gregurich said there’s a 50-mile gap in ice rinks for hockey
or figure skating between South Bend and Chicago and Porter County could
open “a gold mine.”
Lenckos said he hadn’t even considered an ice rink, which received a lot of
support Wednesday night and is exactly why he was excited about holding the
public input session.
“This has been great,” Lenckos said. “There is no such thing as wrong
feedback. We will consider everything that was said. We will not be
successful with this master plan if we try to do things that are contrary to
the public opinion.”
There will be a second public input session at an undetermined date, but the
next step in the master planning process will be with the park department’s
contracted planning firm, Leisure Vision. The company will begin
interviewing park employees and board members and then conduct a resident
survey through mail, e-mail and telephone.
From there, the goals and desires of the park will be prioritized to create
the five-year master plan. The plan must be submitted to the state by April
2012 in order for the county to be eligible for state grants.
The following are the 10 areas the plan committee have identified as most
important: Expanding volunteer programs, communication and marketing,
finding balance between passive and active usage and programs, park
maintaince and operations, program and park development in south county,
Brincka-Cross rehabilitation, Sunset Hill Farm development, land
acquisition, park and program accessibility and program development for all
ages.