Vegetable and grain shows part of County Fair open class

Entries for the 2012 Open Class Vegetable and Grain Show will be accepted on Wednesday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, July 19, from 8-10 a.m. in the exhibit area in the Expo East building at the county fairgrounds.

The class is open to all Porter County residents over 18 years of age and must not be participating in 4-H, which is a new rule for this year for those exhibiting grains.

The grain exhibit includes Yellow Dent Corn (Display 5 ears without husks) and Yellow Soybeans (Display 1 gallon of soybean in a glass jar).

Entries for the vegetable exhibit will include Green Beans, Wax Beans, Red Beets, Broccoli, Brussel Sprouts, Green Cabbage, Carrots, Cauliflower, Sweet Corn, Cucumbers (Slicers and Pickling categories), Egg Plant, Kohlrabi, Muskmelon, Onions (Yellow, White, and Other), Peppers (Hot, Green Bell, and Mild), Potatoes (White and Red), Pumpkin, Rhubarb Stalks, Squash (Acorn, Butternut, Patty Pan, Spaghetti, Zucchini, Yellow Summer), Tomatoes (Regular, Roma Type, Cherry), Turnips, Largest Cabbage, Largest Tomato, Largest Red Beet, Largest Squash, Freak Vegetable, From Garden to Table Plate with five Vegetables Large, Tallest Sunflower, Longest Diameter Head, and Heads with Most Seeds.

Exhibitors cannot enter more than one item per section. All exhibits must be grown by the exhibitor or his/her family.

The Fair Board will furnish trays for the exhibits. Vegetables that do not keep in good condition may be discarded by the superintendent.

Judging will take place July 19 at Noon.

Scores for vegetables and grain exhibits are based on Condition (25 points), Quality (20 points), Trueness To Type (20 points), Uniformity (20 points), and Size (Size).

Grain Show Premiums for Corn and Soybeans are 1st Place - $50, 2nd Place - $40, and 3rd Place $30.

Vegetable Premiums are 1st Place - $5 plus sticker, 2nd Place - $4 plus sticker, 3rd Place - $3 plus sticker.

There will be a “Best of Show” award again this year.

The class also includes the Tallest Corn Contest this year. Each stalk should be entered with root system intact, preferably in burlap ball or bucket. Premiums for the Tallest Corn Contest are 1st Place - $50, 2nd Place - $40, 3rd Place - $30, 4th Place - $20, 5th, 6th, and 7th Place - $10, and 8th Place - $5.

Exhibits will be released Saturday, July 28, anytime after 3 p.m.

The Porter County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Division Road (on the northeast corner of Ind. 49). The Fair runs July 19-28.