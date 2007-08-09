Ten to compete in Porter County Fair queen pageant

The annual Porter County Fair Queen Pageant will be held Thursday during the fairs preview night. The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. in the Radio One Communications Park Place Pavilion Tent at the Porter County Fairgrounds.

The contestants will be judged based on an interview, professional wear, evening gown, and an impromptu question.

Following is a list of pageant contestants, school they attended, and name of their sponsors:

•Brittany Grady, Boone Grove High School, Trinity Equestrian Center.

•Sloan Jones, Chesterton High School, Valparaiso Rotary Club

•Nicole Maffit, Kankakee Valley High School, Indiana 105

•Ashley Fox, Kouts High School, Tonys Saddle Shop

•Ashley Fifield, South Central High School, First Trust Credit Union

•Katie OConnor, Morgan Twp. High School, OConnor Builders

•Amanda Tofte-Patrick, Chesterton High School, Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc.

•Shelbie Carden, Hebron High School, Attitudes Salon

•Kayla Bachert, Morgan Twp. High School, Birky Family Farms

•Jamie Cahillane, Chesterton High School, Bloom Animal Clinic

•The fair officially opens at 4 p.m on Thursday. Reduced admission price for the preview night is $3. Children ages 10 or younger are admitted free.

The Porter County Fairgrounds and Expo Center is located at 217 E. Division Rd. in Valparaiso on the east side of Ind. 49.