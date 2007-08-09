Senior Day at the Fair Wednesday

Senior Day at the Porter County Fair will be on Wednesday, when all people 65 and older will be admitted into the fair free.

Sponsored by the Pines Village Retirement Communities, Senior Day includes a full line-up of activities and entertainment in the Buggy Wheel Pavilion. Transportation from the main gate to the Buggy Wheel Pavilon will be available, and a trolley will also tour the fairgrounds.

The schedule for Senior Day in the Buggy Wheel Pavilion includes the following.

Music by Mike B, 9:45 a.m. He was a member of the popular 60’s band ‘Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.” He has also performed with Tommy James, The Beach Boys, Three Dog Night and Frankie Valli.

Fred Walker, 10:20 a.m. Walker will perform old-time favorites in a tenor voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

Honor Seniors Award Presentation, 11 a.m., with awards presented to seniors from local organizations who have been chosen by those groups for their outstanding participation and contributions. Recipients include: Malcolm E. Anderson, VFW Post 2511; Judy Bornstein, Meridian Woods; Chuck Boudouine, Pines Village Retirement Communities; William Cantrell, Porter County TRIAD; Barbara Gramlick, Valparaiso Women’s Club; Linda Hadley, Village Park Enrichment Center at Banta; Edwin Hampson, Valparaiso Lions Club; Josephine Purevich, Porter County Council on Aging/Hebron Senior Center; Norma Jean Wright, Bonner Senior Center.

David Bacon, 11:45 a.m. Bacon has performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. as the piano player in “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” has toured with the Montanan Repertory Theater, and has just finished the musical “The Song of the Lark.”

Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team, 12:30 p.m. The Soul Steppers are a faith-based community drill team made up of youths ages 12 to 21. They perform synchronized and tight precisions routines.

Bingo, 1 p.m., with Porter County Sheriff Dave Lain serving as the guest celebrity caller.

Also, the Visiting Nurse Association will provide free glucose screenings from 10 a.m. to noon.