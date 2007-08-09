Senior Day at the Fair Wednesday

Senior Day at the Porter County Fair will be on Wednesday, when all people
65 and older will be admitted into the fair free.
Sponsored by the Pines Village Retirement Communities, Senior Day includes a
full line-up of activities and entertainment in the Buggy Wheel Pavilion.
Transportation from the main gate to the Buggy Wheel Pavilon will be
available, and a trolley will also tour the fairgrounds.
The schedule for Senior Day in the Buggy Wheel Pavilion includes the
following.
Music by Mike B, 9:45 a.m. He was a member of the popular 60’s band
‘Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.” He has also performed with Tommy
James, The Beach Boys, Three Dog Night and Frankie Valli.
Fred Walker, 10:20 a.m. Walker will perform old-time favorites in a tenor
voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar.
Honor Seniors Award Presentation, 11 a.m., with awards presented to seniors
from local organizations who have been chosen by those groups for their
outstanding participation and contributions. Recipients include: Malcolm E.
Anderson, VFW Post 2511; Judy Bornstein, Meridian Woods; Chuck Boudouine,
Pines Village Retirement Communities; William Cantrell, Porter County TRIAD;
Barbara Gramlick, Valparaiso Women’s Club; Linda Hadley, Village Park
Enrichment Center at Banta; Edwin Hampson, Valparaiso Lions Club; Josephine
Purevich, Porter County Council on Aging/Hebron Senior Center; Norma Jean
Wright, Bonner Senior Center.
David Bacon, 11:45 a.m. Bacon has performed at the Kennedy Center in
Washington, D.C. as the piano player in “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” has toured
with the Montanan Repertory Theater, and has just finished the musical “The
Song of the Lark.”
Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team, 12:30 p.m. The Soul Steppers are a
faith-based community drill team made up of youths ages 12 to 21. They
perform synchronized and tight precisions routines.
Bingo, 1 p.m., with Porter County Sheriff Dave Lain serving as the guest
celebrity caller.
Also, the Visiting Nurse Association will provide free glucose screenings
from 10 a.m. to noon.