Porter County Fair opens July 21; Tickets on sale

The 161st annual Porter County Fair will take place from Thursday, July 21, to Sunday, July 31, at the county fairgrounds located at 217 E. Division Rd. in Valparaiso (just south of the U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 intersection).

Single admission for Adults (ages 10 or older) is $5.00. Children under 10 years of age are admitted FREE (Does not include Grandstand Events). Ten Punch Passes are $40.00 and are good for ten admissions to the fair any day of the fair.

No admission will be charged for the fair’s preview night on July 21. No exhibits or Grandstand Entertainment will be scheduled open at that time.

Porter County Fair Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expo Ticket Office (located in the southwest corner of the Expo Building) hours are Noon to 5:30 p.m. on July 15 and July 16, and from Noon to 5 p.m. during the fair.

Parking is free of charge. There are four main parking areas to the grounds.

Traffic controllers will direct traffic to a parking lot.

4-H and Open Class Exhibits will be open daily at 10 a.m. Commercial Exhibits will be open at 12 p.m. each fair day.

Grandstand Events

Grandstand Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.portercountyfair.org. The Grandstand Ticket Office (located on the northwest corner of the Grandstands) will open July 21 and July 29 at 6 p.m. or earlier for shows starting before 7:30 p.m.

All grandstand tickets are sold on a “first come, first serve” basis and our ticketing system will select your seat depending on price and when you place your order. You will then be sold the next, best available ticket.

There is no option to select a particular seat or section.

This will also apply to walk-up sales during the fair.

Grandstand Events (all shows begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise) for this year include New Hollow on Friday, July 22; The Beach Boys on Saturday, July 23; Trace Adkins with special guest Craig Campbell on Sunday, July 24; FMX MotoCross Show on Monday, July 25; A-Bar Productions Bull Riding on Tuesday, July 26; Tractor/Truck Pull with Megasaurus on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m.; Northeast Ohio Dukes (Dukes of Hazzard Stunt Show) on Thursday, July 28; Figure “8” Demo Derby on Friday, July 29; and Demo Derby shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Themed Days

Special themed days for this year’s fair include Kankakee Valley REMC Day/Porter County Government Employee Day on Saturday July 23 (discounted admission for Porter County employees); Porter Health System Senior Day and Veterans/Military Personnel Day at the fair on Wednesday, July 27 (FREE admission for all senior citizens, veterans and members of any branch of the armed forces); Agriculture Farm Bureau Day on Saturday, July 30; and NWI Times Family Day on Sunday, July 31.

Carnival Rides

Midway Carnival Rides open daily starting at 12 p.m.

Wristbands may be purchased for Family/Kids at $15 which allow unlimited admission for the rides between the hours of Noon and 6 p.m.

Pay one price wristbands for all afternoon and evening are available for $22 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Schedule

A full schedule of fair events -- including 4-H project judging and activities, special events and free family entertainment -- is available on the fair’s Web site, www.portercountyfair.org

For more information, you may contact the fair office at 462-0321.